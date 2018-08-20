शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Vinesh won gold medal by defeating Chinese wrestler Suniyan in the first round

जिसने दी थी ओलंपिक में चोट, उसी को पहले राउंड में पछाड़ विनेश ने जीता गोल्ड

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चरखी दादरी (हरियाणा), Updated Mon, 20 Aug 2018 11:16 PM IST
विनेश फोगाट
1 of 8
 2016 ओलंपिक में चीन की जिस खिलाड़ी के कारण मैच खेलते हुए चोट लगने से अपना मैच गंवाना पड़ा था, उसी को एशियन गेम में पछाड़कर विनेश ने गोल्ड पर कब्जा कर लिया है। गोल्ड जीतने पर गांव में खुशी का माहौल है। इसी के साथ विनेश ने अपना पुराना बदला भी पूरा कर लिया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
wrestler vinesh phogat chinese wrestler wrestler suniyan asian games

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

शहीद राजेश के पिता
Chandigarh

पिता ने किया सैल्यूट तब चली शहीद राजेश की शवयात्रा...देखकर मां, भाई हुए बेसुध

20 अगस्त 2018

हजरतगंज में बिल्डिंग गिरी
Lucknow

हजरतगंज में भरभराकर गिरी चार मंजिला इमारत, कई वाहन दबे

20 अगस्त 2018

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री दिवंगत अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी
Kanpur

अटल जी के शैक्षिक दस्तावेज गुम, मामला फंसा दो विश्वविद्यालयों के बीच, जानिए क्या बोले कुलपति

20 अगस्त 2018

मोहाली में पति को मारकर सूटकेस में पैक किया
Chandigarh

6 फीट के पति को मारकर ढाई फीट के सूटकेस में पैक किया था, अब जेल में किया ये कांड

20 अगस्त 2018

vinesh phogat
Chandigarh

पिता का मर्डर, ओलंपिक में चोट बिस्तर पर रही, पर हिम्मत नहीं हारी वो...एशियन गेम्स में जीता गोल्ड

20 अगस्त 2018

नाराज दिखाई दिए अमित शाह
Dehradun

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की अस्थि कलश यात्रा में आखिर क्यों खराब हुआ शाह का ‘मूड’ 

20 अगस्त 2018

More in City & states

asthi kalash yatra
Dehradun

तस्वीरों में देखें, शान से निकली अटलजी की अस्थि कलश यात्रा, गंगा में विलीन हुए राजनीति के पुरोधा

20 अगस्त 2018

नीरजा भनोट की कहानी
Chandigarh

बहन ने जान देकर बचाई थी 360 जिंदगियां, 22 साल बाद भाई ने दिया रक्षाबंधन पर तोहफा

20 अगस्त 2018

केजीपी ईस्टर्न पेरीफेरल एक्सप्रेस-वे
Chandigarh

5764 करोड़ में बना केजीपी एक्सप्रेस-वे नहीं झेल पाया बारिश, तस्वीरों में देख लीजिए हाल

20 अगस्त 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

नेपाली श्रद्धालुओं ने कहा, यूपी पुलिस की यह नेक पहल हम हम हमेशा याद रखेंगे, आप भी जानकर बोलेंगे- वाह

20 अगस्त 2018

rajiv gandhi
Delhi NCR

जिस ब्रांड को राजीव गांधी ने भारत में किया फेमस उसी से पहचाना गया उनका शव, 5 फैक्ट

20 अगस्त 2018

sonia rajiv gandhi
Delhi NCR

राजीव गांधी ने पहली नजर में ही दे दिया था सोनिया को दिल, बेहद रोमांटिक है इनकी लव स्टोरी

19 अगस्त 2018

raksha bandhan
Dehradun

रक्षाबंधन 2018: सालों बाद बना संयोग, इस बार राखी बांधने के लिए बहनें नहीं होंगी परेशान

20 अगस्त 2018

लक्ष्य श्योराण
Chandigarh

एशियन गेम्सः 19 साल की उम्र में लक्ष्य ने रच दिया वो इतिहास, पहलवान पिता की छलकी आंखें

20 अगस्त 2018

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू
Chandigarh

पहले भी विवादों में रह चुके हैं नवजोत सिद्धू, 10 मामले जिन पर हुआ बवाल

20 अगस्त 2018

Moving car catches fire on road close shave for passengers in Una Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

वीडियो: चलती कार में अचानक लगी आग, बाल-बाल बचे दो लोग

20 अगस्त 2018

flood
Dehradun

केरल बाढ़: 'जिंदगी का पुल' बने गढ़वाल राइफल्स के जवान, 1000 से ज्यादा को मौत के मुंह से निकाला 

20 अगस्त 2018

protest
Dehradun

उत्तरकाशी: नाबालिग से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म व हत्या के बाद चमोली में उबाल, गंगोत्री हाईवे किया बाधित

19 अगस्त 2018

राजीव गांधी
Dehradun

राजीव गांधी जयंती: पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री के दिल में बसती थी ये वादियां, जहां छिपा है उनका एक राज

20 अगस्त 2018

bajrang punia
Chandigarh

'गोल्डन ब्वॉय' बजरंग पूनिया को मां का सलाम, खोले पहलवान बेटे के वो राज...सबको होगा नाज

20 अगस्त 2018

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस और विलाप करती महिला की बेटी
Meerut

यूपी: पेशेवर शूटर्स के निशाने पर थी केवल नसरीन, पहले ही रची गई थी हत्या की साजिश, देखें तस्वीरें

20 अगस्त 2018

online shopping
Delhi NCR

यहां डेबिट कार्ड से भी ईएमआई पर मिलेगा सामान, नहीं होगी मिनिमम बैलेंस की जरूरत

20 अगस्त 2018

विनेश फोगाट
विनेश फोगाट
vinesh phogat
VINESH PHOGAT
Vinesh Phogat
VINESH PHOGAT
पहलवान विनेश फोगाट
पहलवान विनेश फोगट

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.