{"_id":"5b7afe4842c792466578b567","slug":"vinesh-won-gold-medal-by-defeating-chinese-wrestler-suniyan-in-the-first-round","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094b\u091f, \u0909\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0909\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u091b\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जिसने दी थी ओलंपिक में चोट, उसी को पहले राउंड में पछाड़ विनेश ने जीता गोल्ड
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चरखी दादरी (हरियाणा), Updated Mon, 20 Aug 2018 11:16 PM IST
2016 ओलंपिक में चीन की जिस खिलाड़ी के कारण मैच खेलते हुए चोट लगने से अपना मैच गंवाना पड़ा था, उसी को एशियन गेम में पछाड़कर विनेश ने गोल्ड पर कब्जा कर लिया है। गोल्ड जीतने पर गांव में खुशी का माहौल है। इसी के साथ विनेश ने अपना पुराना बदला भी पूरा कर लिया है।
