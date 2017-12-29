बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4614c24f1c1b10788b5771","slug":"unique-village-panchayat-give-shagun-as-fd-on-girl-child-birth","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0915\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
देखिए गजब का गांव, जहां बेटियों के जन्म पर किया जाता ये अनोखा काम
कमल बहल/अमर उजाला, कैथल(हरियाणा), Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 03:43 PM IST
जानकर हैरानी होगी कि देश में एक ऐसा गांव है, जहां बेटियों के जन्म पर बड़ा ही अनोखा काम किया जाता है और यह पूरे देश के लिए एक मिसाल है।
