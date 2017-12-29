बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a45d54a4f1c1b8d698c464a","slug":"petition-filed-for-dera-sacha-sauda-chief-ram-rahim","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0903 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0926\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092f\u093e\u091a\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खास खबरः राम रहीम के लिए दायर हुई याचिका, जानिए किसने की और क्यों?
यशपाल शर्मा/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 11:12 AM IST
साध्वी रेप केस में सजा काट रहे राम रहीम के लिए एक याचिका दायर करके बड़ी मांग की गई है। जानिए किसने की और आखिर मामला क्या है?
