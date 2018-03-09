बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aa264154f1c1bab758b4735","slug":"unique-marriage-poland-girl-evona-wedding-with-indian-punjabi-boy-sham","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"FB \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u094b\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u092e \u0915\u094b \u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093e\u092a, \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
FB पर प्यार, पोलैंड की मेम को भाया एक बेटी का बाप, पति को दिया तलाक और फिर...
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, फिल्लौर(पंजाब), Updated Fri, 09 Mar 2018 04:12 PM IST
फेसबुक पर दोस्ती हुई और पोलैंड की गोरी मेम को एक बेटी के बाप से प्यार हो गया। बस, फिर उसने अपने पति को तलाक दिया और...जानिए क्या किया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5aa264154f1c1bab758b4735","slug":"unique-marriage-poland-girl-evona-wedding-with-indian-punjabi-boy-sham","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"FB \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u094b\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u092e \u0915\u094b \u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093e\u092a, \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aa264154f1c1bab758b4735","slug":"unique-marriage-poland-girl-evona-wedding-with-indian-punjabi-boy-sham","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"FB \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u094b\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u092e \u0915\u094b \u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093e\u092a, \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aa264154f1c1bab758b4735","slug":"unique-marriage-poland-girl-evona-wedding-with-indian-punjabi-boy-sham","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"FB \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u094b\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u092e \u0915\u094b \u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093e\u092a, \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aa264154f1c1bab758b4735","slug":"unique-marriage-poland-girl-evona-wedding-with-indian-punjabi-boy-sham","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"FB \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u094b\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u092e \u0915\u094b \u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093e\u092a, \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aa264154f1c1bab758b4735","slug":"unique-marriage-poland-girl-evona-wedding-with-indian-punjabi-boy-sham","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"FB \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u094b\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u092e \u0915\u094b \u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093e\u092a, \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aa264154f1c1bab758b4735","slug":"unique-marriage-poland-girl-evona-wedding-with-indian-punjabi-boy-sham","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"FB \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u094b\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u092e \u0915\u094b \u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093e\u092a, \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.