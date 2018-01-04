बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ऐसी अनोखी शादी देखी नहीं होगी कहीं, भांजे के ब्याह में बैलगाड़ी पर आए मामे
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, कपूरथला(पंजाब), Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 03:26 PM IST
आजकल लोग शादियों को यादगार बनाने के लिए क्या कुछ नहीं करते, पर ऐसा अनोखा कारनामा नहीं। भांजे का ब्याह और बैंड बाजे संग मामा आए बैलगाड़ी पर।
