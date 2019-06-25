शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Unique Animal Lover Jagdish Malik Profile Story

मिलिए जानवरों के इस 'जबरा फैन' से, पशु-पक्षियों के लिए रखे हैं सर्जन, अब तक बचाई हजारों की जान

महबूब अली, अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा), Updated Tue, 25 Jun 2019 02:43 PM IST
पशु प्रेमी जगदीश मलिक
1 of 5
पशु प्रेमी जगदीश मलिक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आपने तरह-तरह के पशु प्रेमी देखे होंगे, लेकिन आज हम आपको जिनके बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, उनका पशु-पक्षी प्रेम जानकर आप हैरान हो जाएंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
animal lover unique animal lover animal lover jagdish malik
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

रिटायर्ड अफसरों की जुबानी, 1975 की इमरजेंसी के दौरान हुई वो घटनाएं, जो आज भी जेहन में ताजा हैं

25 जून 2019

तूफानी गेंदबाज नवदीप सैनी
Chandigarh

World Cup 2019: अब 'विराट' टीम में खेल सकता है ये तूफानी गेंदबाज, जानिए इनके बारे में सब कुछ

25 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां, 12वीं और बीए पास करें 5 हजार पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन, हजारों में सैलरी

25 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

राम रहीम के जेल से बाहर आने में बड़ी अड़चन बन सकता है ये सच, मां और पत्नी भी जानती होंगी

25 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
दुल्हन सर्वेश कुमारी, दूल्हा पिंटू (शादी के फोटो)
Agra

शादी के चंद घंटों बाद विधवा हुई दुल्हन, ससुराल पहुंचने से पहले हादसे ने छीना 'सुहाग'

25 जून 2019

मुन्ना बजरंगी( फाइल फोटो) और उसका शार्प शूटर अमजद
Varanasi

वाराणसी जेल के डिप्टी जेलर हत्याकांड का आरोपी गिरफ्तार, जानिए मुन्ना बजरंगी ने क्यों कराई थी हत्या

25 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

gupta brothers
Meerut

औली में 200 करोड़ का जश्न मनाकर सहारनपुर पहुंचे गुप्ता बंधु, शादी के खर्च व कचरे को लेकर कही ये बात

25 जून 2019

दरवेश यादव की भतीजी कंचन यादव
Agra

यूपी बार काउंसिल अध्यक्ष हत्याकांड: चश्मदीद भतीजी ने बताया दरवेश और मनीष के 'रिश्ते का सच'

25 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
विज्ञापन
हाल ही में बंद किए गए हैं 67 कोठे
Meerut

बदनाम हो रहे मेरठ के पॉश इलाके, शास्त्रीनगर में सेक्स रैकेट के खुलासे के बाद कई कोठियां निशाने पर 

25 जून 2019

किन्नौर में एनएच पर दरकी पहाड़ी
Shimla

तस्वीरें: राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर दरकी पहाड़ी, लोगों ने ऐसे बचाई जान

25 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
वसंत विहार में तिहरा हत्याकांड
Delhi NCR

वसंत विहार ट्रिपल मर्डर केस में पुलिस को तकिये के नीचे मिली ऐसी चीज, देखकर उड़े होश

25 जून 2019

Firing and Loot from petrol pump owner petrol pump strike in dehradun mussoorie
Dehradun

पेट्रोल पंप मालिक से 12 लाख रुपये की लूट का मामला, एसएसपी के आश्वासन के बाद खत्म हुई हड़ताल

25 जून 2019

auli Shahi Shadi: After 200 crore marriage 235 quintal garbage collect from auli
Dehradun

शाही शादीः औली से अब तक उठाया गया 235 क्विंटल कूड़ा, अभी भी कई जगह पर लगे हैं ढेर

25 जून 2019

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में अगले दो दिनों में हो सकती है बारिश
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः अगले दो दिन तक आंधी के साथ हो सकती है बारिश, रविवार आते-आते फिर 40 डिग्री पहुंचेगा तापमान

25 जून 2019

वासु त्रिपाठी
Kanpur

कनपुरिया लोटा पनीर हुआ वर्ल्ड फेमस, सोशल मीडिया पर छाए कानपुर के नन्हे वासु त्रिपाठी

25 जून 2019

वसंत विहार में तिहरा हत्याकांड
Delhi NCR

वसंत विहार ट्रिपल मर्डर केस: कातिल तक पहुंचाएगी घर से मिली सिगरेट की डिब्बी और दो पी हुई बीड़ी

25 जून 2019

अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान 2019 समारोह सोलन
Shimla

अमर उजाला भविष्य ज्योति सम्मान 2019: सोलन में सम्मानित होकर खुशी से खिल उठे मेधावियों के चेहरे

25 जून 2019

hasin jahan and mohammed shami
Moradabad

मोहम्मद शमी की हैट्रिक पर पत्नी हसीन जहां ने की अमर उजाला से बात, बताई क्या है दिली ख्वाहिश

23 जून 2019

मुठभेड़ में घायल बदमाश
Meerut

ये कैसी मुठभेड़: पैर में गोली, हाथ में तमंचा, एनकाउंटर के बाद कुछ ऐसे हुआ बदमाश का फोटो सेशन 

24 जून 2019

murder in mehruali
Delhi NCR

पहले गला दबाकर मार डाला, फिर मशीन से काटी गर्दन, आरोपी का रोंगटे खड़े करने वाला खुलासा

24 जून 2019

बांके बिहारी मंदिर में चांदी का रथ
Agra

इस दिन चांदी के रथ पर विराजेंगे ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी, वर्ष में सिर्फ एक बार होते हैं विशेष दर्शन

25 जून 2019

महरौली हत्याकांड
Delhi NCR

महरौली हत्याकांड: आरोपी ने खोला चौंकाने वाला राज, बताया क्यों पत्नी और बच्चों को मार डाला

24 जून 2019

पशु प्रेमी जगदीश मलिक
पशु प्रेमी जगदीश मलिक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पशु प्रेमी जगदीश मलिक
पशु प्रेमी जगदीश मलिक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पशु प्रेमी जगदीश मलिक
पशु प्रेमी जगदीश मलिक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पशु प्रेमी जगदीश मलिक
पशु प्रेमी जगदीश मलिक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पशु प्रेमी जगदीश मलिक
पशु प्रेमी जगदीश मलिक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

बिहार के डीजीपी गुप्तेश्वर पांडेय ने किया खुलासा, कहा कुछ पुलिसकर्मी मेरे खिलाफ कर रहे साजिश

बिहार के पुलिस निदेशक गुप्तेश्वर पांडेय ने फेसबुक लाइव के जरिए अपने ही महकमें के लोगों को चेतावनी दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि मेरे काम करने के तरीके से विभाग के कुछ लोग नाराज हैं और मेरे खिलाफ साजिश रच रहे हैं।

25 जून 2019

आरबीआई 1:10

बैंक ग्राहकों के लिए RBI लेकर आया है नई व्यवस्था, एक क्लिक में देखें उद्योग जगत की बड़ी खबरें

25 जून 2019

पोस्टमार्टम वायरल वीडियो 3:01

यूपी के सरकारी अस्पताल की शर्मनाक तस्वीर वायरल, शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराने के लिए ली जा रही रिश्वत

25 जून 2019

नुसरत, मिमी 1:55

मांग में सिंदूर, हाथ में चूड़ा पहने मिमी चक्रवती के साथ नुसरत जहां पहुंचीं लोकसभा, सांसद की ली शपथ

25 जून 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 1:55

होमगार्ड ने रोका तो भाजपा सतीश खोड़ा नेता ने मारा थप्पड़, गाड़ी के बोनट पर चढ़ाकर घसीटा

25 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.