Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Two year old Fatehveer Singh passed away, Child was rescued from borewell after 109 hours Sangrur

जिंदगी की जंग हारा 'फतेह', 109 घंटे बाद बोरवेल से कैसे निकाला गया बच्चा, असली सच आया सामने

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सुनाम ऊधम सिंह वाला(संगरूर), Updated Tue, 11 Jun 2019 10:16 AM IST
बोरवेल से निकाला गया फतेहवीर सिंह
बोरवेल से निकाला गया फतेहवीर सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आखिरकार दो साल का मासूम फतेहवीर सिंह जिंदगी की जंग हार ही गया। 109 घंटे बाद उसे उसी बोरवेल से निकाला गया, जिसमें वह गिरा था और कैसे निकाला गया, इसका असली सच सामने आया है।
बोरवेल से निकाला गया फतेहवीर सिंह
बोरवेल से निकाला गया फतेहवीर सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
