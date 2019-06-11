शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Fatehveer Singh died at pgi chandigarh, Child was rescued from borewell after 109 hours Sangrur

109 घंटे लड़ने के बाद जिंदगी की 'जंग' हारा फतेहवीर ऐसी हालत में गया घर, पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Tue, 11 Jun 2019 01:21 PM IST
फतेहवीर सिंह का पार्थिव शरीर
1 of 5
फतेहवीर सिंह का पार्थिव शरीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दो साल का फतेहवीर सिंह 109 घंटे तक लड़ता रहा और फिर उसने दम तोड़ दिया। छह दिन बाद वह ऐसी हालत में घर गया, देखकर दिल भर आएगा। मौत के बाद पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने।
fatehveer singh fatehveer singh passed away captain amrinder singh fatehveer borewell fatehveer rescue rescue operation borewell sangrur borewell rescue sangrur borewell child rescue pgi chandigarh
