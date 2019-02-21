बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c6e62c5bdec223c464393a9","slug":"surya-kiran-crash-hawk-crash-bengaluru-air-show-wing-commander-sahil-gandhi-funeral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"5 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0928\u093f \u0926\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
5 साल के बेटे ने मुखाग्नि दी और दिलेर मां ने साहिल गांधी को ऐसे विदा किया, जज्बे को सलाम करेंगे
जितेंद्र, अमर उजाला, हिसार(सोनीपत), Updated Thu, 21 Feb 2019 02:28 PM IST
बेंगलुरु में एयर शो के दौरान हुए हादसे का शिकार हुए विंग कमांडर साहिल गांधी का आज अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। उन्हें उनके 5 साल के बेटे ने अंतिम विदाई दी, वहीं दिलेर मां का जज्बा देखकर हैरान रह जाएंगे।
