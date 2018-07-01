बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b3887d04f1c1bf16e8babd7","slug":"surbhi-gupta-felt-the-danger-before-mumbai-plane-crash-had-spoke-these-words-before-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0936\u0903 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u092d\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0939\u0938\u093e\u0938, \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मुंबई प्लेन क्रैशः सुरभि को पहले ही हो गया था खतरे का अहसास, मौत से पहले पिता से बोलीं थी ये बातें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सोनीपत(हरियाणा), Updated Sun, 01 Jul 2018 02:02 PM IST
मुंबई प्लेन क्रैश में जान गंवाने वाली सुरभि को शायद पहले ही खतरे का अहसास हो चुका था। उन्होंने उड़ान भरने से पहले पिता से कुछ चौंकाने वाली बातें कही थी।
