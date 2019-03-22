बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c94a3f2bdec221454120109","slug":"shaheedi-diwas-martyrs-day-23-march-1931-shaheed-e-azam-bhagat-singh-untold-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u092d\u0917\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f 8 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शहीदी दिवस: मौका मिलने पर भी जेल से भागे नहीं थे भगत सिंह, जानिए 8 अनकही बातें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Fri, 22 Mar 2019 02:32 PM IST
शहीद-ए-आजम भगत सिंह को जेल से भागने का मौका मिला था, लेकिन वे भागे नहीं। जानिए उनके निजी जीवन से जुड़ी 8 अनकही बातें और वो जवाब जो उन्होंने चिट्ठी पढ़ने के बाद दिया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
{"_id":"5c94a3f2bdec221454120109","slug":"shaheedi-diwas-martyrs-day-23-march-1931-shaheed-e-azam-bhagat-singh-untold-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u092d\u0917\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f 8 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भगत सिंह
{"_id":"5c94a3f2bdec221454120109","slug":"shaheedi-diwas-martyrs-day-23-march-1931-shaheed-e-azam-bhagat-singh-untold-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u092d\u0917\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f 8 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भगत सिंह शहीदी दिवस
{"_id":"5c94a3f2bdec221454120109","slug":"shaheedi-diwas-martyrs-day-23-march-1931-shaheed-e-azam-bhagat-singh-untold-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u092d\u0917\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f 8 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भगत सिंह शहीदी दिवस
{"_id":"5c94a3f2bdec221454120109","slug":"shaheedi-diwas-martyrs-day-23-march-1931-shaheed-e-azam-bhagat-singh-untold-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u092d\u0917\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f 8 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भगत सिंह शहीदी दिवस
{"_id":"5c94a3f2bdec221454120109","slug":"shaheedi-diwas-martyrs-day-23-march-1931-shaheed-e-azam-bhagat-singh-untold-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u092d\u0917\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f 8 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भगत सिंह शहीदी दिवस
{"_id":"5c94a3f2bdec221454120109","slug":"shaheedi-diwas-martyrs-day-23-march-1931-shaheed-e-azam-bhagat-singh-untold-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u092d\u0917\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f 8 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भगत सिंह शहीदी दिवस
{"_id":"5c94a3f2bdec221454120109","slug":"shaheedi-diwas-martyrs-day-23-march-1931-shaheed-e-azam-bhagat-singh-untold-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u092d\u0917\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f 8 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भगत सिंह शहीदी दिवस
{"_id":"5c94a3f2bdec221454120109","slug":"shaheedi-diwas-martyrs-day-23-march-1931-shaheed-e-azam-bhagat-singh-untold-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u092d\u0917\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f 8 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भगत सिंह शहीदी दिवस
{"_id":"5c94a3f2bdec221454120109","slug":"shaheedi-diwas-martyrs-day-23-march-1931-shaheed-e-azam-bhagat-singh-untold-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u092d\u0917\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f 8 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भगत सिंह शहीदी दिवस
{"_id":"5c94a3f2bdec221454120109","slug":"shaheedi-diwas-martyrs-day-23-march-1931-shaheed-e-azam-bhagat-singh-untold-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938: \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u092d\u0917\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f 8 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भगत सिंह शहीदी दिवस
Downloads
© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.