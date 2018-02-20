बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a8be9a74f1c1b387b8b7807","slug":"sapna-chaudhary-in-marriage-funnction-in-kaithal-thousand-of-people-reached-to-see-dance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0918\u0941\u0938 \u0906\u090f \u0938\u0948\u0902\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u090f \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जब शादी में पहुंची सपना चौधरी तो घुस आए सैंकड़ों बिन बुलाए बाराती और फिर...
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, कैथल(हरियाणा), Updated Tue, 20 Feb 2018 03:01 PM IST
सपना चौधरी एक शादी समारोह में पहुंची तो सैंकड़ों बिन बुलाए बाराती भी घुस गए। उसके बाद जो हुआ, जानकर आप यकीं नहीं कर पाएंगे।
