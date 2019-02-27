शहर चुनें

फिजियोथेरेपी के लिए अब न लंबी लाइनें चाहिएं और न ही स्पेशलिस्ट, ‘रोबो रिहैब’ कराएगा एक्सरसाइज

रिशु राज सिंह, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 27 Feb 2019 12:58 PM IST
फिजियोथेरेपी
फिजियोथेरेपी कराने के लिए अब लोगों को न तो ज्यादा पैसे खर्च करने की जरूरत है और न ही लंबी लाइनों में लगकर डॉक्टरों का इंतजार करने की, बल्कि ‘रोबो रिहैब’ एक्सरसाइज कराएगा, जानिए कैसे।
physiotherapy physiotherapist robo rehab machine
