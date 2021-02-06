शहर चुनें

चंडीगढ़ में किसानों के समर्थन में उतरे लोग, चंडीगढ़-दिल्ली हाईवे जाम, ट्रैफिक डायवर्ट

Nivedita verma
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: निवेदिता वर्मा
Updated Sat, 06 Feb 2021 01:28 PM IST
मुल्लांपुर बैरियर पर किसानों ने रोड जाम किया।
मुल्लांपुर बैरियर पर किसानों ने रोड जाम किया। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसानों के समर्थन में शनिवार को चंडीगढ़ में चक्का जाम कर दिया गया। जाम दोपहर तीन बजे तक लगाया जाएगा। कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में जीरकपुर, मोहाली बॉर्डर, मुल्लांपुर, हल्लोमाजरा चौक पर रास्ता रोक दिया गया है। 
 
मुल्लांपुर बैरियर पर किसानों ने रोड जाम किया।
मुल्लांपुर बैरियर पर किसानों ने रोड जाम किया। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुल्लांपुर बैरियर पर पुलिस का कड़ा पहरा है।
मुल्लांपुर बैरियर पर पुलिस का कड़ा पहरा है। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
धरने पर बैठे लोग।
धरने पर बैठे लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चंडीगढ़ में बाइक सवारों को रोकते किसान।
चंडीगढ़ में बाइक सवारों को रोकते किसान। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हल्लोमाजरा चौक पर लगी वाहनों की लंबी लाइनें।
हल्लोमाजरा चौक पर लगी वाहनों की लंबी लाइनें। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
