चंडीगढ़ में किसानों के समर्थन में उतरे लोग, चंडीगढ़-दिल्ली हाईवे जाम, ट्रैफिक डायवर्ट

{"_id":"601e485dc7c7cb3bd4063055","slug":"road-jam-in-chandigarh-in-support-of-farmers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0902\u0921\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u091a\u0902\u0921\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c-\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u092e, \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u092b\u093f\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मुल्लांपुर बैरियर पर किसानों ने रोड जाम किया।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुल्लांपुर बैरियर पर पुलिस का कड़ा पहरा है।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धरने पर बैठे लोग।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चंडीगढ़ में बाइक सवारों को रोकते किसान।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हल्लोमाजरा चौक पर लगी वाहनों की लंबी लाइनें।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला