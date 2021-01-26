Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Republic Day 2021: Beating Retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah border on Republic Day

वंदेमातरम के नारों से गूंजा अटारी बॉर्डर, देखें- बीटिंग रिट्रीट में जवानों का शौर्य, भयजदा हुआ दुश्मन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Tue, 26 Jan 2021 05:33 PM IST
Republic Day 2021: Beating Retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah border on Republic Day
- फोटो : अमर उजाला

गणतंत्र दिवस पर अटारी-वाघा बॉर्डर पर जवानों का शौर्य देखने को मिला। जवानों की बूट की आवाज से दुश्मन भयजदा हो उठा। इस दौरान मौजूद लोगों ने भारत माता की जय और वंदे मातरम के नारे लगाए। गगनभेदी नारों से पूरा सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र गूंज उठा। बीटिंग सेरेमनी के दौरान जवानों में जोश हाई दिखा।
