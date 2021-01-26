वंदेमातरम के नारों से गूंजा अटारी बॉर्डर, देखें- बीटिंग रिट्रीट में जवानों का शौर्य, भयजदा हुआ दुश्मन

विज्ञापन

#WATCH | Farmers stage protest against the three agriculture laws at Delhi-Jaipur Expressway in Manesar, Haryana. pic.twitter.com/F42FUhwEiy — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

गणतंत्र दिवस पर अटारी-वाघा बॉर्डर पर जवानों का शौर्य देखने को मिला। जवानों की बूट की आवाज से दुश्मन भयजदा हो उठा। इस दौरान मौजूद लोगों ने भारत माता की जय और वंदे मातरम के नारे लगाए। गगनभेदी नारों से पूरा सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र गूंज उठा। बीटिंग सेरेमनी के दौरान जवानों में जोश हाई दिखा।