Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Punjab CM Captain Amrinder Singh Celebrates Rakshabandhan with Shaheed Soldiers Daughters

पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने शहीद सैनिकों की बेटियों से बंधवाई राखी, देखिए तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जालंधर(पंजाब), Updated Fri, 16 Aug 2019 04:14 PM IST
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह
1 of 5
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने जहां ध्वजारोहण करके 73वां स्वतंत्रता दिवस मनाया, वहीं शहीद सैनिकों की बेटियों से राखी भी बंधवाई। देखिए तस्वीरें...
captain amrinder singh punjab cm rakshabandhan independence day 2019
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
