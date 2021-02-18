शहर चुनें

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh reached Farmers Protest Site Matka Chowk In Chandigarh

किसानों के समर्थन में युवा कर रहे थे प्रदर्शन, अचानक अमरिंदर सिंह पहुंचे तो सब रह गए दंग

ajay kumar
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़
Updated Thu, 18 Feb 2021 12:28 AM IST
मटका चौक पर पहुंचे कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह।
1 of 5
मटका चौक पर पहुंचे कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह। - फोटो : @capt_amarinder
केंद्र के तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों के समर्थन में चंडीगढ़ के मटका चौक पर प्रदर्शन कर रहे नौजवान बुधवार को उस समय हैरान रह गए, जब पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह उनसे मिलने अचानक पहुंच गए।
मटका चौक पर पहुंचे कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह।
मटका चौक पर पहुंचे कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह। - फोटो : @capt_amarinder
अमरिंदर सिंह ने किसानों को दिया समर्थन।
अमरिंदर सिंह ने किसानों को दिया समर्थन। - फोटो : @capt_amarinder
प्रदर्शन में शामिल हुए अमरिंदर सिंह।
प्रदर्शन में शामिल हुए अमरिंदर सिंह। - फोटो : @capt_amarinder
