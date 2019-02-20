बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें: दिल्ली-लाहौर 'सदा-ए-सरहद' बस को रोकने की कोशिश, युवाओं का हंगामा
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सोनीपत(हरियाणा), Updated Wed, 20 Feb 2019 11:57 AM IST
पुलवामा आतंकी हमले का विरोध करते हुए भारत-पाकिस्तान के बीच चलने वाली बस सदा-ए-सरहद को रोकने की कोशिश की गई। युवाओं ने इतना हंगामा किया कि पुलिस को लाठियां फटकारनी पड़ीं।
