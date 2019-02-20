बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c6cebd1bdec22737148634a","slug":"surya-kiran-crash-wing-commander-sahil-gandhi-killed-in-hawk-crash-in-bengaluru-air-show","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091b\u0942\u0906 \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0902, \u092a\u0930 \u0918\u091f \u0917\u0908 \u0905\u0928\u0939\u094b\u0928\u0940, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u092e\u094c\u0924...\u091f\u0942\u091f \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093e\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सपने को उड़ान देकर छूआ आसमां, पर घट गई अनहोनी, ऐसे आई मौत...टूट गया पिता से किया वादा
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हिसार(हरियाणा), Updated Wed, 20 Feb 2019 11:36 AM IST
बहादुर बेटे ने सपने को उड़ान देकर आसमां छू लिया, पर एक अनहोनी घट गई और मौत आकर एक झटके में उसे ऐसे ले गई कि मां-पिता, पत्नी व बेटे से किया वादा टूट गया।
