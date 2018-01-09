बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a54d5a04f1c1b0e788b77be","slug":"master-saleem-controversial-video-viral-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u0932\u0940\u092e, \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0930 \u0927\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विवादों में फंसे पंजाबी गायक मास्टर सलीम, अपने फैन से पैर धुलवाकर पानी पिलाया
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Tue, 09 Jan 2018 08:19 PM IST
पंजाबी गायक मास्टर सलीम का अपने एक शागिर्द से थाली में पैर धुलवाकर पानी पिलाने का वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद हंगामा खड़ा हो गया है। देखिए
