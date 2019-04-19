बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
राजनीति में एंट्री पर गीता फोगाट का बड़ा फैसला, बोलीं- टिकट मिला तो लोकसभा चुनाव जरूर लड़ूंगी
अंकित चौहान, अमर उजाला, सोनीपत(हरियाणा), Updated Fri, 19 Apr 2019 10:45 AM IST
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 लड़ने की अटकलों के बीच इंटरनेशनल पहलवान गीता फोगाट ने राजनीति में आने को लेकर बड़ा फैसला लिया है। इसके बारे में बताते हुए गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट ने एक खुलासा भी किया। पढ़ें पूरा इंटरव्यू...
