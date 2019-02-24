बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c72654abdec22738d0b70b2","slug":"lok-sabha-election-2019-election-commission-circular-related-to-evm-machine-voting-and-voters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"EVM \u092e\u0936\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0921\u093c\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u091d\u0942\u0920\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091c\u0947\u0932...2 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
EVM मशीन में अब नहीं होगी गड़बड़ी, पर शिकायत झूठी निकली तो जाना पड़ेगा जेल...2 बड़े फैसले
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sun, 24 Feb 2019 03:07 PM IST
ईवीएम मशीन में अब गड़बड़ी नहीं होगी, वहीं अगर फर्जी मतदान की शिकायत झृठी निकली तो जेल जाना पड़ेगा। दरअसल, निर्वाचन आयोग ने एक फरमान जारी किया है, जो हर किसी के लिए मानना जरूरी है।
