बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bb4538c867a557f025682c8","slug":"india-s-tallest-ravana-in-barara-of-haryana-on-dussehra-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0903 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e 210 \u092b\u0941\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बेमिसालः जमीन बेचकर बना रहे हैं देश का सबसे ऊंचा 210 फुट का रावण, देखिए तस्वीरें
अवधेश शुक्ला, अमर उजाला, पंचकूला, Updated Wed, 03 Oct 2018 11:03 AM IST
इस शख्स के जज्बे को सलाम, जो अपना ही रिकार्ड तोड़कर पांच बार लिम्का बुक ऑफ रिकार्ड्स में नाम दर्ज करा चुके हैं, और अब जमीन बेचकर देश का सबसे ऊंचा रावण बना रहे हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bb4538c867a557f025682c8","slug":"india-s-tallest-ravana-in-barara-of-haryana-on-dussehra-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0903 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e 210 \u092b\u0941\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb4538c867a557f025682c8","slug":"india-s-tallest-ravana-in-barara-of-haryana-on-dussehra-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0903 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e 210 \u092b\u0941\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb4538c867a557f025682c8","slug":"india-s-tallest-ravana-in-barara-of-haryana-on-dussehra-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0903 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e 210 \u092b\u0941\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb4538c867a557f025682c8","slug":"india-s-tallest-ravana-in-barara-of-haryana-on-dussehra-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0903 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e 210 \u092b\u0941\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb4538c867a557f025682c8","slug":"india-s-tallest-ravana-in-barara-of-haryana-on-dussehra-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0903 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e 210 \u092b\u0941\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb4538c867a557f025682c8","slug":"india-s-tallest-ravana-in-barara-of-haryana-on-dussehra-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0903 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e 210 \u092b\u0941\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bb4538c867a557f025682c8","slug":"india-s-tallest-ravana-in-barara-of-haryana-on-dussehra-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0903 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e 210 \u092b\u0941\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0935\u0923, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.