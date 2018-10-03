शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   India's Tallest Ravana in Barara of Haryana on Dussehra 2018

बेमिसालः जमीन बेचकर बना रहे हैं देश का सबसे ऊंचा 210 फुट का रावण, देखिए तस्वीरें

अवधेश शुक्ला, अमर उजाला, पंचकूला, Updated Wed, 03 Oct 2018 11:03 AM IST
देश का सबसे ऊंचा रावण
1 of 7
इस शख्स के जज्बे को सलाम, जो अपना ही रिकार्ड तोड़कर पांच बार लिम्का बुक ऑफ रिकार्ड्स में नाम दर्ज करा चुके हैं, और अब जमीन बेचकर देश का सबसे ऊंचा रावण बना रहे हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
tallest ravana india's tallest ravana tallest ravana of barara dussehra 2018
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

350 pepople rescue by Lahaul spiti administration and local residents Himachal pradesh
Shimla

माइनस 20 डिग्री तापमान में 350 लोगों की जान बचाने वाले कबायली देवदूतों को सलाम

3 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

मुस्लिम परिवार के 13 लोगों ने अपनाया हिंदू धर्म, बदलकर रखे गए नाम

2 अक्टूबर 2018

इटावा में बोले शिवपाल, 'गांधी की हत्या कराने वालों से नेताजी की जान को खतरा'
Kanpur

मुलायम सिंह यादव के ऊपर मंडरा रहा जान का खतरा, शिवपाल ने किया खुलासा 

3 अक्टूबर 2018

गुलदाउदी शो
Chandigarh

टैरेस्ड गार्डन में गुलदाउदी शो के लिए तैयार की जा रहीं है 266 किस्में, 7 खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

3 अक्टूबर 2018

vivek murder case
Lucknow

जब गाड़ी इस हाल में मिली तो आपत्तिजनक हालत में कैसे हो सकते थे विवेक और सहकर्मी

2 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रशांत चौधरी
Lucknow

असल जिंदगी में खुद को 'सिंघम' समझता है विवेक तिवारी का 'कातिल', तस्वीरों में दिखा दबंगई का सबूत

1 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

कन्नौज में हुआ दर्दनाक हादसा
Kanpur

आगरा लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस-वे पर हुआ हादसा, बाइक सवार दो दोस्तों की दर्दनाक मौत

3 अक्टूबर 2018

विवेक तिवारी की पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट
Lucknow

विवेक हत्याकांड: पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट ने खोल दी आरोपी सिपाही के हर झूठ की पोल

2 अक्टूबर 2018

vivek murder case
Lucknow

विवेक हत्याकांड : डिवाइडर पर चढ़कर सिपाही ने किया था फायर, इरादा हत्या का ही था

2 अक्टूबर 2018

विवेक तिवारी
Lucknow

Video: इस वीडियो से पकड़ा गया लखनऊ पुलिस का सफेद झूठ, देखें विवेक तिवारी की गाड़ी का सच

1 अक्टूबर 2018

Rare manuscripts
Dehradun

सालों से बंद था घर का एक कमरा, दरवाजा खोलते ही निकला 200 साल पुराना 'खजाना', देखकर यकीन नहीं होगा

3 अक्टूबर 2018

पांचवी सदी का ईटों का मंदिर
Kanpur

सूरज ढलने के बाद इस मंदिर में जो गया जिंदा वापस नहीं लौटा, जानिए आखिर क्या है इस मंदिर की कहानी

3 अक्टूबर 2018

train 18
Lucknow

देश की पहली मेक इन इंडिया 'ट्रेन 18' तैयार, बिना इंजन के ही दौड़ेगी तेज रफ्तार, ये भी हैं खासियत

2 अक्टूबर 2018

kalpana tiwari
Lucknow

विवेक हत्याकांड पर अरविंद केजरीवाल की टिप्पणी पर बिफरीं पीड़ित कल्पना, दिया ये जवाब

30 सितंबर 2018

नाथूराम गोडसे की मूर्ति लगाई, पुलिस ने हटवाया
Kanpur

गांधी जयंती पर धर्मनगरी चित्रकूट में लगी नाथूराम गोडसे की मूर्ति, तनाव देखते हुए भारी फोर्स तैनात 

3 अक्टूबर 2018

kalpana tiwari
Lucknow

पति का शव देखते ही ऐसी हो गई कल्पना की हालत, चीख-चीखकर कहती रही ये बात

30 सितंबर 2018

vivek tiwari
Lucknow

एपल के मैनेजर की पत्नी बोली- अपना जुर्म छिपाने के लिए पति को चरित्रहीन साबित करने में जुटी पुलिस

29 सितंबर 2018

विवेक तिवारी
Lucknow

एपल के मैनेजर विवेक तिवारी की लखनऊ पुलिस ने की हत्या, यहां देखें तस्वीरें

29 सितंबर 2018

आरोपी की पत्नी का एसएसपी कैंप कार्यालय पर हंगामा
Lucknow

विवेक तिवारी हत्याकांडः आरोपी की पत्नी का एसएसपी कैंप कार्यालय पर जमकर हंगामा, इस बात पर अड़ी रही

1 अक्टूबर 2018

vivek tiwari
Lucknow

विवेक तिवारी शूटआउट: 'अपनों' को बचाने के लिए झूठ पर झूठ बोल रही है यूपी पुलिस, ऐसे 5 झूठ

30 सितंबर 2018

विवेक तिवारी
Lucknow

विवेक हत्याकांडः एपल का मैनेजर ऐसे जीता था जिंदगी, तस्वीरों में देखिए उसके शौक

29 सितंबर 2018

Baba
Delhi NCR

एक और 'बाबा' हुआ गिरफ्तार, 'शरीर की शुद्धि' के नाम पर करता था दुष्कर्म

1 अक्टूबर 2018

देश का सबसे ऊंचा रावण
देश का सबसे ऊंचा रावण
देश का सबसे ऊंचा रावण
देश का सबसे ऊंचा रावण
देश का सबसे ऊंचा रावण
देश का सबसे ऊंचा रावण
देश का सबसे ऊंचा रावण
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.