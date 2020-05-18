सिसकती जिंदगी, बेबसी का सफर, दुश्वारियों की डगर...इन 10 तस्वीरों को देखकर रो देंगे आप!

{"_id":"5ec26b4f8ebc3e9030600a94","slug":"heart-wrenching-photos-of-migrant-workers-during-lockdown-coronavirus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092b\u0930, \u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0917\u0930...\u0907\u0928 10 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हाय बेबसी... सड़क बनी बिछौना
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जेब में पैसे नहीं, इसलिए रस्सी से बांधा मास्क
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
तपती गर्मी, पैदल चलना...भूख-प्यास तो लगेगी ही
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जहां जगह मिली वहीं सो गए बच्चे...
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चल-चलकर थक गए तो सामान के ढेर पर ही सो गया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बच्चे थक गए हैं...ये सोचकर मां सड़क किनारे बैठ गई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
क्या करती मुझे नींद ही इतनी आ रही थी...
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जानते हैं कि जोखिम है, पर क्या करें जल्दी घर तो पहुंच जाएंगे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चप्पल टूट गई है, उसमें पैर थक जाते हैं...नंगे पांव ही चलना पड़ेगा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर को निकला तो हूं, कब तक पहुंच पाऊंगा, देखते हैं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला