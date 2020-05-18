शहर चुनें

सिसकती जिंदगी, बेबसी का सफर, दुश्वारियों की डगर...इन 10 तस्वीरों को देखकर रो देंगे आप!

अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Mon, 18 May 2020 05:28 PM IST
हाय बेबसी... सड़क बनी बिछौना
हाय बेबसी... सड़क बनी बिछौना - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिर पर गठरी, गोद में मासूम। न सिर पर छत न खाने को दाना। चिलचिलाती धूप, तवे की तरह तपती सड़कें... पर जख्मों को भूलकर घर लौटने को मजबूर हैं प्रवासी मजदूर। तस्वीरों में देखिए सिसकती जिंदगी, बेबसी का सफर और दुश्वारियों की डगर, आपकी आंखें भर आएंगी देखकर।
lockdown coronavirus migrant workers

विज्ञापन
IIT और IIM से पढ़े फैकल्टी के साथ करें NEET/JEE/UPSEE की तैयारी
हाय बेबसी... सड़क बनी बिछौना
हाय बेबसी... सड़क बनी बिछौना - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जेब में पैसे नहीं, इसलिए रस्सी से बांधा मास्क
जेब में पैसे नहीं, इसलिए रस्सी से बांधा मास्क - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तपती गर्मी, पैदल चलना...भूख-प्यास तो लगेगी ही
तपती गर्मी, पैदल चलना...भूख-प्यास तो लगेगी ही - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जहां जगह मिली वहीं सो गए बच्चे...
जहां जगह मिली वहीं सो गए बच्चे... - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चल-चलकर थक गए तो सामान के ढेर पर ही सो गया
चल-चलकर थक गए तो सामान के ढेर पर ही सो गया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बच्चे थक गए हैं...ये सोचकर मां सड़क किनारे बैठ गई
बच्चे थक गए हैं...ये सोचकर मां सड़क किनारे बैठ गई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
क्या करती मुझे नींद ही इतनी आ रही थी...
क्या करती मुझे नींद ही इतनी आ रही थी... - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जानते हैं कि जोखिम है, पर क्या करें जल्दी घर तो पहुंच जाएंगे
जानते हैं कि जोखिम है, पर क्या करें जल्दी घर तो पहुंच जाएंगे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चप्पल टूट गई है, उसमें पैर थक जाते हैं...नंगे पांव ही चलना पड़ेगा
चप्पल टूट गई है, उसमें पैर थक जाते हैं...नंगे पांव ही चलना पड़ेगा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर को निकला तो हूं, कब तक पहुंच पाऊंगा, देखते हैं
घर को निकला तो हूं, कब तक पहुंच पाऊंगा, देखते हैं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
