Sidhu Moose Wala: लॉरेंस बिश्नोई ने जताई फर्जी मुठभेड़ की आशंका, कोर्ट ने याचिका पर विचार करने से किया मना

गैंगस्टर लॉरेंस बिश्नोई को फर्जी मुठभेड़ का डर सताने लगा है। उसने सोमवार को पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट में पंजाब पुलिस द्वारा फर्जी मुठभेड़ और अन्य राज्यों के न्यायिक अधिकारियों द्वारा जारी प्रोडक्शन वारंट के कारण उसके खिलाफ मुकदमा चलाने की आशंका जताई। हालांकि कोर्ट ने याचिका पर विचार करने से इनकार कर दिया।
Delhi | Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi files plea before Patiala House Court over "apprehension of fake encounter by Punjab Police & trial against him being compromised due to production warrants issued by judicial authorities of other states." Court refused to entertain plea.— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022
He had pleaded that prior info be given to Court about production warrant of Punjab Police/any other Police against him ¬ give his custody to any other Police. Also pleads that any Police may investigate case pending against him at Tihar Jail without obtaining physical custody— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022
