Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Friendship Day: Story of Friends from Chandigarh

Friendship Day: पढ़ें दोस्ती के 10 रिश्तों की कहानियां, जिन्होंने कहा- दोस्त बिन जिंदगी अधूरी

अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sun, 02 Aug 2020 11:26 AM IST
दोस्त बिना जिंदगी अधूरी
1 of 11
दोस्त बिना जिंदगी अधूरी - फोटो : सांकेतिक तस्वीर
दोस्तों के बिना जिंदगी अधूरी होती है। हर शख्स की जिंदगी में एक ऐसा दोस्त होता है, जिससे वह दिल खोलकर अपनी बात कह सकता है। फ्रेंडशिप डे के मौके पर पेश है, ऐसे ही कुछ दोस्तों की कहानी...
friendship day friends relationship

दोस्त बिना जिंदगी अधूरी
दोस्त बिना जिंदगी अधूरी - फोटो : सांकेतिक तस्वीर
लाडी पन्नू, शिशुपाल
लाडी पन्नू, शिशुपाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मोनिका, कंचन सेठ
मोनिका, कंचन सेठ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बलराम मिश्रा, सत्यम पांडे
बलराम मिश्रा, सत्यम पांडे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिता के साथ नवनीत कौर
पिता के साथ नवनीत कौर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मोनिका, अभिलाषा गुप्ता
मोनिका, अभिलाषा गुप्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रजनी, निशा बिष्ट
रजनी, निशा बिष्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मीनू, रेणू
मीनू, रेणू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लक्ष्मी, अंजना
लक्ष्मी, अंजना - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अपर्णा, अनमोल शर्मा
अपर्णा, अनमोल शर्मा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोशनी, सुनैना
रोशनी, सुनैना - फोटो : अमर उजाला
