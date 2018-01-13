बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a598f124f1c1bf8408b48cf","slug":"fbi-released-photos-of-terrorists-who-killed-neerja-bhanot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0935\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 23 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c\u093e \u092d\u0928\u094b\u091f \u0928\u0947 360 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ये हैं वो चारों आतंकी, जिनसे लड़कर 23 साल की नीरजा भनोट ने 360 जानें बचाई थीं
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़/वाशिंगटन, Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 10:58 AM IST
उन चार आतंकियों की तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं, जिन्होंने प्लेन हाइजैक किया था और जिनसे लड़कर 23 साल की नीरजा भनोट ने 360 लोगों की जिंदगी बचाई थी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a598f124f1c1bf8408b48cf","slug":"fbi-released-photos-of-terrorists-who-killed-neerja-bhanot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0935\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 23 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c\u093e \u092d\u0928\u094b\u091f \u0928\u0947 360 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a598f124f1c1bf8408b48cf","slug":"fbi-released-photos-of-terrorists-who-killed-neerja-bhanot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0935\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 23 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c\u093e \u092d\u0928\u094b\u091f \u0928\u0947 360 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a598f124f1c1bf8408b48cf","slug":"fbi-released-photos-of-terrorists-who-killed-neerja-bhanot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0935\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 23 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c\u093e \u092d\u0928\u094b\u091f \u0928\u0947 360 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a598f124f1c1bf8408b48cf","slug":"fbi-released-photos-of-terrorists-who-killed-neerja-bhanot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0935\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 23 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c\u093e \u092d\u0928\u094b\u091f \u0928\u0947 360 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a598f124f1c1bf8408b48cf","slug":"fbi-released-photos-of-terrorists-who-killed-neerja-bhanot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0935\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 23 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c\u093e \u092d\u0928\u094b\u091f \u0928\u0947 360 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a598f124f1c1bf8408b48cf","slug":"fbi-released-photos-of-terrorists-who-killed-neerja-bhanot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0935\u094b \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 23 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c\u093e \u092d\u0928\u094b\u091f \u0928\u0947 360 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.