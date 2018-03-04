बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a9ba9584f1c1bef7b8ba74e","slug":"eight-best-friends-killed-in-himachal-pradesh-highway-accident-funeral-at-amritsar-village","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u0932\u0940\u0902 8 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u0939\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0938\u0941\u0927, \u091f\u0941\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0930 \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0936\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Pics: एक साथ जलीं 8 दोस्तों की चिताएं, मां-बहनें बेसुध, टुकड़ों में बिखर गए थे शव
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब), Updated Sun, 04 Mar 2018 01:41 PM IST
एक साथ 8 दोस्तों की चिताएं जलीं तो शमशान घाट में चीख पुकार मच गई। मृतकों के मां बाप बहनें रो-रोकर बेसुध हुए जा रहे थे, शव टुकड़ों में बिखर गए थे।
