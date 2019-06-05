Eid 2019: जिसे जहां जगह मिली, वहीं चादर बिछा मांगी दुआएं और गले लगकर बोले- ईद मबारक

{"_id":"5cf74703bdec2207594b26a4","slug":"eid-2019-namaj-in-masjid-eid-mubarak","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Eid 2019: \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u091b\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0906\u090f\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0908\u0926 \u092e\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ईद की नमाज अदा करते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cf74703bdec2207594b26a4","slug":"eid-2019-namaj-in-masjid-eid-mubarak","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Eid 2019: \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u091b\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0906\u090f\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0908\u0926 \u092e\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ईद की नमाज अदा करते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cf74703bdec2207594b26a4","slug":"eid-2019-namaj-in-masjid-eid-mubarak","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Eid 2019: \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u091b\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0906\u090f\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0908\u0926 \u092e\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ईद की नमाज अदा करते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cf74703bdec2207594b26a4","slug":"eid-2019-namaj-in-masjid-eid-mubarak","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Eid 2019: \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u091b\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0906\u090f\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0908\u0926 \u092e\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ईद की नमाज अदा करते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cf74703bdec2207594b26a4","slug":"eid-2019-namaj-in-masjid-eid-mubarak","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Eid 2019: \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940, \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u091b\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0906\u090f\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0908\u0926 \u092e\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ईद की नमाज अदा करते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला