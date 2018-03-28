बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5abb2fbe4f1c1b264e8b4a78","slug":"double-murder-man-killed-girl-friend-and-her-son-in-ambala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शादी की जिद ने ली महिला और 11 साल के बेटे की जान, देखिए किस हाल में मिले शव
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अंबाला कैंट/शहजादपुर, Updated Wed, 28 Mar 2018 11:43 AM IST
शादी करने की जिद ने महिला और उसके 11 साल के बेटे की जान ले ली। दोनों के शव ऐसी हालत में मिले, तस्वीरें देख नहीं पाओगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5abb2fbe4f1c1b264e8b4a78","slug":"double-murder-man-killed-girl-friend-and-her-son-in-ambala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5abb2fbe4f1c1b264e8b4a78","slug":"double-murder-man-killed-girl-friend-and-her-son-in-ambala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5abb2fbe4f1c1b264e8b4a78","slug":"double-murder-man-killed-girl-friend-and-her-son-in-ambala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5abb2fbe4f1c1b264e8b4a78","slug":"double-murder-man-killed-girl-friend-and-her-son-in-ambala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5abb2fbe4f1c1b264e8b4a78","slug":"double-murder-man-killed-girl-friend-and-her-son-in-ambala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5abb2fbe4f1c1b264e8b4a78","slug":"double-murder-man-killed-girl-friend-and-her-son-in-ambala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5abb2fbe4f1c1b264e8b4a78","slug":"double-murder-man-killed-girl-friend-and-her-son-in-ambala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5abb2fbe4f1c1b264e8b4a78","slug":"double-murder-man-killed-girl-friend-and-her-son-in-ambala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5abb2fbe4f1c1b264e8b4a78","slug":"double-murder-man-killed-girl-friend-and-her-son-in-ambala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5abb2fbe4f1c1b264e8b4a78","slug":"double-murder-man-killed-girl-friend-and-her-son-in-ambala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.