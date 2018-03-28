शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Double Murder, Man Killed Girl Friend and Her Son in Ambala

शादी की जिद ने ली महिला और 11 साल के बेटे की जान, देखिए किस हाल में मिले शव

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अंबाला कैंट/शहजादपुर, Updated Wed, 28 Mar 2018 11:43 AM IST
अंबाला में दोहरा हत्याकांड
शादी करने की जिद ने महिला और उसके 11 साल के बेटे की जान ले ली। दोनों के शव ऐसी हालत में मिले, तस्वीरें देख नहीं पाओगे।
सांकेतिक चित्र
बरामद किए शव
