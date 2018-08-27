बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b83ad4742c7924651654e6a","slug":"dera-sacha-sauda-chief-ram-rahim-may-release-on-parole-from-sunariya-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e, \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0935\u0941\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e...\u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जेल से बाहर आ सकता है राम रहीम, इन दो शख्स को देखकर भावुक हुआ बाबा...फूट-फूट कर रोया
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा), Updated Mon, 27 Aug 2018 01:24 PM IST
डेरा सच्चा सौदा प्रमुख राम रहीम सुनारिया जेल से बाहर आ सकता है। वहीं जेल में आए इन दो शख्स को देखकर बाबा भावुक हो गया और फूट-फूट कर रोया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b83ad4742c7924651654e6a","slug":"dera-sacha-sauda-chief-ram-rahim-may-release-on-parole-from-sunariya-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e, \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0935\u0941\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e...\u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b83ad4742c7924651654e6a","slug":"dera-sacha-sauda-chief-ram-rahim-may-release-on-parole-from-sunariya-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e, \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0935\u0941\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e...\u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b83ad4742c7924651654e6a","slug":"dera-sacha-sauda-chief-ram-rahim-may-release-on-parole-from-sunariya-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e, \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0935\u0941\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e...\u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b83ad4742c7924651654e6a","slug":"dera-sacha-sauda-chief-ram-rahim-may-release-on-parole-from-sunariya-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e, \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0935\u0941\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e...\u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b83ad4742c7924651654e6a","slug":"dera-sacha-sauda-chief-ram-rahim-may-release-on-parole-from-sunariya-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e, \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0935\u0941\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e...\u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.