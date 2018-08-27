बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b83814a42c79246547c50ef","slug":"wwe-champion-the-great-khali-unseen-photos-on-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"WWE \u091a\u0948\u092e\u094d\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 '\u0926 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0932\u0940' \u0915\u0940 14 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, 63 \u0907\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e...\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
WWE चैम्पियन 'द ग्रेट खली' की 14 अनदेखी तस्वीरें, 63 इंच का सीना...कभी पत्थर तोड़ने का करते थे काम
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जालंधर(पंजाब), Updated Mon, 27 Aug 2018 10:58 AM IST
मिलिए डब्ल्यूडब्ल्यूई के एक ऐसे चैम्पियन से, जिनका सीना 63 इंच का है। इन्होंने एक पहलवान को पीट-पीटकर मार डाला था। ये कभी पत्थर तोड़ने का काम करते थे... जानिए कैसे बने रेसलर।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b83814a42c79246547c50ef","slug":"wwe-champion-the-great-khali-unseen-photos-on-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"WWE \u091a\u0948\u092e\u094d\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 '\u0926 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0932\u0940' \u0915\u0940 14 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, 63 \u0907\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e...\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b83814a42c79246547c50ef","slug":"wwe-champion-the-great-khali-unseen-photos-on-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"WWE \u091a\u0948\u092e\u094d\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 '\u0926 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0932\u0940' \u0915\u0940 14 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, 63 \u0907\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e...\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b83814a42c79246547c50ef","slug":"wwe-champion-the-great-khali-unseen-photos-on-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"WWE \u091a\u0948\u092e\u094d\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 '\u0926 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0932\u0940' \u0915\u0940 14 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, 63 \u0907\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e...\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b83814a42c79246547c50ef","slug":"wwe-champion-the-great-khali-unseen-photos-on-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"WWE \u091a\u0948\u092e\u094d\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 '\u0926 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0932\u0940' \u0915\u0940 14 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, 63 \u0907\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e...\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b83814a42c79246547c50ef","slug":"wwe-champion-the-great-khali-unseen-photos-on-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"WWE \u091a\u0948\u092e\u094d\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 '\u0926 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0932\u0940' \u0915\u0940 14 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, 63 \u0907\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e...\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b83814a42c79246547c50ef","slug":"wwe-champion-the-great-khali-unseen-photos-on-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"WWE \u091a\u0948\u092e\u094d\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 '\u0926 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0932\u0940' \u0915\u0940 14 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, 63 \u0907\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e...\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b83814a42c79246547c50ef","slug":"wwe-champion-the-great-khali-unseen-photos-on-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"WWE \u091a\u0948\u092e\u094d\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 '\u0926 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0932\u0940' \u0915\u0940 14 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, 63 \u0907\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e...\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b83814a42c79246547c50ef","slug":"wwe-champion-the-great-khali-unseen-photos-on-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"WWE \u091a\u0948\u092e\u094d\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 '\u0926 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0932\u0940' \u0915\u0940 14 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, 63 \u0907\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e...\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b83814a42c79246547c50ef","slug":"wwe-champion-the-great-khali-unseen-photos-on-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"WWE \u091a\u0948\u092e\u094d\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 '\u0926 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0932\u0940' \u0915\u0940 14 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, 63 \u0907\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e...\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b83814a42c79246547c50ef","slug":"wwe-champion-the-great-khali-unseen-photos-on-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"WWE \u091a\u0948\u092e\u094d\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 '\u0926 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0932\u0940' \u0915\u0940 14 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, 63 \u0907\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e...\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b83814a42c79246547c50ef","slug":"wwe-champion-the-great-khali-unseen-photos-on-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"WWE \u091a\u0948\u092e\u094d\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 '\u0926 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0932\u0940' \u0915\u0940 14 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, 63 \u0907\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e...\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b83814a42c79246547c50ef","slug":"wwe-champion-the-great-khali-unseen-photos-on-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"WWE \u091a\u0948\u092e\u094d\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 '\u0926 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0932\u0940' \u0915\u0940 14 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, 63 \u0907\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e...\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b83814a42c79246547c50ef","slug":"wwe-champion-the-great-khali-unseen-photos-on-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"WWE \u091a\u0948\u092e\u094d\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 '\u0926 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0932\u0940' \u0915\u0940 14 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, 63 \u0907\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e...\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b83814a42c79246547c50ef","slug":"wwe-champion-the-great-khali-unseen-photos-on-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"WWE \u091a\u0948\u092e\u094d\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 '\u0926 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0932\u0940' \u0915\u0940 14 \u0905\u0928\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, 63 \u0907\u0902\u091a \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e...\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.