दिल्ली हिंसा : फेसबुक पर लाइव होकर लोगों को भड़का रहा था इकबाल, बहुत बड़ी थी साजिश 

{"_id":"60237cb08ebc3e6ffd159e75","slug":"delhi-violence-iqbal-singh-is-a-accused-of-inciting-people","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e : \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0935 \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0915\u092c\u093e\u0932, \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली हिंसा का आरोपी इकबाल सिंह गिरफ्तार।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लाल किले पर 26 जनवरी को बवाल हुआ था।
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
आरोपी इकबाल सिंह।
- फोटो : ANI
लाल किले पर हिंसा।
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
इकबाल सिंह-दीप सिद्धू
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो