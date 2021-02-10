शहर चुनें

दिल्ली हिंसा : फेसबुक पर लाइव होकर लोगों को भड़का रहा था इकबाल, बहुत बड़ी थी साजिश 

Nivedita verma
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: निवेदिता वर्मा
Updated Wed, 10 Feb 2021 02:49 PM IST
दिल्ली हिंसा का आरोपी इकबाल सिंह गिरफ्तार।
दिल्ली हिंसा का आरोपी इकबाल सिंह गिरफ्तार। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली स्पेशल सेल की तरफ से पकड़ा गया इकबाल सिंह 26 जनवरी को लाल किले को बड़ा नुकसान पहुंचाना चाहता था। दिल्ली पुलिस के हाथ जो वीडियो लगे थे, उसके अनुसार इकबाल सिंह लाल किले पर हुई हिंसा का साजिशकर्ता था। क्राइम ब्रांच की एसआईटी ने यह खुलासा किया है कि इकबाल फेसबुक पर लगातार लाइव होकर लोगों को भड़का रहा था। 
 
दिल्ली हिंसा का आरोपी इकबाल सिंह गिरफ्तार।
दिल्ली हिंसा का आरोपी इकबाल सिंह गिरफ्तार। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लाल किले पर 26 जनवरी को बवाल हुआ था।
लाल किले पर 26 जनवरी को बवाल हुआ था। - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
आरोपी इकबाल सिंह।
आरोपी इकबाल सिंह। - फोटो : ANI
लाल किले पर हिंसा।
लाल किले पर हिंसा। - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
इकबाल सिंह-दीप सिद्धू
इकबाल सिंह-दीप सिद्धू - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
