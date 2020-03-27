Alert: कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण से बचाव को मास्क प्रयोग कर रहे हैं तो इन बातों का रखे ध्यान

{"_id":"5e7da6238ebc3e767940d5ab","slug":"coronavirus-advisory-for-use-of-mask","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Alert: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0916\u0947 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कोरोना मास्क
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7da6238ebc3e767940d5ab","slug":"coronavirus-advisory-for-use-of-mask","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Alert: \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0916\u0947 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कोरोना मास्क
- फोटो : अमर उजाला