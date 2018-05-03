बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aeab03e4f1c1b87028b7c10","slug":"cheater-groom-secret-revealed-on-first-night-of-marriage-bride-raped","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0938\u091a \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947...\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सुहागरात में खुली दूल्हे की पोल, ऐसा सच आया सामने...दुल्हन के उड़ गए होश
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, लुधियाना(पंजाब), Updated Thu, 03 May 2018 01:38 PM IST
सुहागरात को ही दूल्हे की पोल खुल गई और वो सच दुल्हन के सामने आ गया, जिसे जानकर उसके पैरों तले से जमीन ही खिसक गई।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5aeab03e4f1c1b87028b7c10","slug":"cheater-groom-secret-revealed-on-first-night-of-marriage-bride-raped","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0938\u091a \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947...\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aeab03e4f1c1b87028b7c10","slug":"cheater-groom-secret-revealed-on-first-night-of-marriage-bride-raped","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0938\u091a \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947...\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aeab03e4f1c1b87028b7c10","slug":"cheater-groom-secret-revealed-on-first-night-of-marriage-bride-raped","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0938\u091a \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947...\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aeab03e4f1c1b87028b7c10","slug":"cheater-groom-secret-revealed-on-first-night-of-marriage-bride-raped","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0938\u091a \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947...\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aeab03e4f1c1b87028b7c10","slug":"cheater-groom-secret-revealed-on-first-night-of-marriage-bride-raped","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0938\u091a \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947...\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aeab03e4f1c1b87028b7c10","slug":"cheater-groom-secret-revealed-on-first-night-of-marriage-bride-raped","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0938\u091a \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947...\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aeab03e4f1c1b87028b7c10","slug":"cheater-groom-secret-revealed-on-first-night-of-marriage-bride-raped","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0938\u091a \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947...\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.