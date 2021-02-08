शहर चुनें

वेलेंटाइन वीक पर पड़ी कोरोना की छाया, रविवार को आया 'रोज डे', बिके मात्र 20 फीसदी गुलाब 

Nivedita verma
संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, चंडीगढ़ Published by: निवेदिता वर्मा
Updated Mon, 08 Feb 2021 02:28 PM IST
चंडीगढ़ से रोज डे पर फीकी रही सेल।
चंडीगढ़ से रोज डे पर फीकी रही सेल। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हर साल फरवरी में वेलेंटाइन वीक मनाया जाता है। इसकी शुरुआत सात फरवरी को रोज डे से होती है। इस दिन लोग लाल रंग का गुलाब देकर अपने चाहने वालों के प्रति प्यार का इजहार करते हैं। हालांकि चंडीगढ़ में इस बार रोज डे पर रौनक कम रही। 
 
चंडीगढ़ में सेक्टर 35 स्थित दुकान पर रखे गुलाब।
चंडीगढ़ में सेक्टर 35 स्थित दुकान पर रखे गुलाब। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चंडीगढ़ में दुकानों पर सजे गुलाब।
चंडीगढ़ में दुकानों पर सजे गुलाब। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
