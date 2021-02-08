वेलेंटाइन वीक पर पड़ी कोरोना की छाया, रविवार को आया 'रोज डे', बिके मात्र 20 फीसदी गुलाब 

{"_id":"6020f63e8ebc3ed6527f82ef","slug":"chandigarh-only-20-percent-roses-sold-on-rose-day","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0935\u0940\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e '\u0930\u094b\u091c \u0921\u0947', \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 20 \u092b\u0940\u0938\u0926\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092c\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चंडीगढ़ से रोज डे पर फीकी रही सेल।
चंडीगढ़ में सेक्टर 35 स्थित दुकान पर रखे गुलाब।
रोज डे
रोज डे
चंडीगढ़ में दुकानों पर सजे गुलाब।
