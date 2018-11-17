बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5befcc85bdec22697b11737c","slug":"border-movie-real-hero-brigadier-kuldip-singh-chandpuri-untold-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"एक बिग्रेडियर, जिसने ढेर किए थे 2000 जवान, पाकिस्तानी टैंक पर डाला था भंगड़ा, 10 अनकही बातें","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एक बिग्रेडियर, जिसने ढेर किए थे 2000 जवान, पाकिस्तानी टैंक पर डाला था भंगड़ा, 10 अनकही बातें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sat, 17 Nov 2018 02:10 PM IST
90 सैनिकों के साथ मिलकर पाकिस्तान के 2000 जवान मार गिराए थे और फिर दुश्मन के टैंक पर चढ़कर भंगड़ा डाला था। जानिए, उस बहादुर बिग्रेडियर के बारे में 10 अनकही बातें।
