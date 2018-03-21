बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ab1ec844f1c1b21578b5bd7","slug":"bad-news-for-alcohol-drinkers-liquor-rates-hiked-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 100 \u092c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शराब पीने के शौकीन लोगों के लिए बुरी खबर, खरीदने से पहले सोचेंगे 100 बार
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 21 Mar 2018 11:36 AM IST
शराब पीने के शौकीन लोगों के लिए बुरी खबर आई है। इसे पढ़ने के बाद आप शराब खरीदने से पहले सौ बार सोचेंगे, क्लिक करके जानिए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ab1ec844f1c1b21578b5bd7","slug":"bad-news-for-alcohol-drinkers-liquor-rates-hiked-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 100 \u092c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab1ec844f1c1b21578b5bd7","slug":"bad-news-for-alcohol-drinkers-liquor-rates-hiked-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 100 \u092c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab1ec844f1c1b21578b5bd7","slug":"bad-news-for-alcohol-drinkers-liquor-rates-hiked-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 100 \u092c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab1ec844f1c1b21578b5bd7","slug":"bad-news-for-alcohol-drinkers-liquor-rates-hiked-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 100 \u092c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab1ec844f1c1b21578b5bd7","slug":"bad-news-for-alcohol-drinkers-liquor-rates-hiked-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 100 \u092c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab1ec844f1c1b21578b5bd7","slug":"bad-news-for-alcohol-drinkers-liquor-rates-hiked-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 100 \u092c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab1ec844f1c1b21578b5bd7","slug":"bad-news-for-alcohol-drinkers-liquor-rates-hiked-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 100 \u092c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab1ec844f1c1b21578b5bd7","slug":"bad-news-for-alcohol-drinkers-liquor-rates-hiked-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 100 \u092c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab1ec844f1c1b21578b5bd7","slug":"bad-news-for-alcohol-drinkers-liquor-rates-hiked-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 100 \u092c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab1ec844f1c1b21578b5bd7","slug":"bad-news-for-alcohol-drinkers-liquor-rates-hiked-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 100 \u092c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab1ec844f1c1b21578b5bd7","slug":"bad-news-for-alcohol-drinkers-liquor-rates-hiked-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 100 \u092c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab1ec844f1c1b21578b5bd7","slug":"bad-news-for-alcohol-drinkers-liquor-rates-hiked-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 100 \u092c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab1ec844f1c1b21578b5bd7","slug":"bad-news-for-alcohol-drinkers-liquor-rates-hiked-in-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 100 \u092c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.