बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ab2429d4f1c1b4d0a8b6153","slug":"pakistan-rangers-tortured-indian-boy-ankit-sharma","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0930' \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0941\u0932\u094d\u092e, \u0928\u093e\u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0928\u094b\u091a\u0947, \u0928\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e...\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
'क्रूर' पाकिस्तान ने भारतीय पर किए जुल्म, नाखून नोचे, नाम जलाया...देखकर पिता रोया
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, फिरोजपुर(पंजाब), Updated Wed, 21 Mar 2018 05:05 PM IST
पाकिस्तान भारतीयों के साथ कितना 'क्रूर' है, ये तस्वीरें और मामला देखकर जान जाएंगे। युवक का वो हाल कर दिया, देखकर पिता बिलख बिलख रोया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ab2429d4f1c1b4d0a8b6153","slug":"pakistan-rangers-tortured-indian-boy-ankit-sharma","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0930' \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0941\u0932\u094d\u092e, \u0928\u093e\u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0928\u094b\u091a\u0947, \u0928\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e...\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab2429d4f1c1b4d0a8b6153","slug":"pakistan-rangers-tortured-indian-boy-ankit-sharma","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0930' \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0941\u0932\u094d\u092e, \u0928\u093e\u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0928\u094b\u091a\u0947, \u0928\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e...\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab2429d4f1c1b4d0a8b6153","slug":"pakistan-rangers-tortured-indian-boy-ankit-sharma","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0930' \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0941\u0932\u094d\u092e, \u0928\u093e\u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0928\u094b\u091a\u0947, \u0928\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e...\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab2429d4f1c1b4d0a8b6153","slug":"pakistan-rangers-tortured-indian-boy-ankit-sharma","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0930' \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0941\u0932\u094d\u092e, \u0928\u093e\u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0928\u094b\u091a\u0947, \u0928\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e...\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab2429d4f1c1b4d0a8b6153","slug":"pakistan-rangers-tortured-indian-boy-ankit-sharma","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0930' \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0941\u0932\u094d\u092e, \u0928\u093e\u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0928\u094b\u091a\u0947, \u0928\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e...\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab2429d4f1c1b4d0a8b6153","slug":"pakistan-rangers-tortured-indian-boy-ankit-sharma","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0930' \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u0941\u0932\u094d\u092e, \u0928\u093e\u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0928\u094b\u091a\u0947, \u0928\u093e\u092e \u091c\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e...\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0930\u094b\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.