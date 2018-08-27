शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Asian Games 2018 Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Statement on Marriage

गोल्ड मेडल जीतने के बाद विनेश फोगाट ने दिखाई जिंदादिली, आप कहेंगे- शाबाश, शादी पर किया बड़ा ऐलान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चरखी दादरी(हरियाणा), Updated Mon, 27 Aug 2018 01:50 PM IST
vinesh phogat
1 of 5
एशियन गेम्स 2018 में गोल्ड मेडल जीतने के बाद पहलवान विनेश फोगाट ने ऐसी जिंदादिली दिखाई कि आपको भी गर्व महसूस होगा। वहीं उन्होंने शादी को लेकर बड़ा ऐलान किया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
asian games asian games 2018 gold medal winner vinesh phogat vinesh phogat marriage

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

राम रहीम
Chandigarh

जेल से बाहर आ सकता है राम रहीम, इन दो शख्स को देखकर भावुक हुआ बाबा...फूट-फूट कर रोया

27 अगस्त 2018

द ग्रेट खली
Chandigarh

WWE चैम्पियन 'द ग्रेट खली' की 14 अनदेखी तस्वीरें, 63 इंच का सीना...कभी पत्थर तोड़ने का करते थे काम

27 अगस्त 2018

सीएम ने दिखा जेट को हरी झंडी
Dehradun

रचा इतिहास: आईआईपी के बनाए जैव ईंधन से देहरादून से उड़ा देश का पहला विमान

27 अगस्त 2018

रानी रामपाल
Chandigarh

पिता ने घोड़ागाड़ी हांक-हांक कर पाला और बेटी रानी बनी 'जवाला'...थाईलैंड के खिलाफ दागे 3 गोल

27 अगस्त 2018

डेमो
Dehradun

कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी 2018: तारीख और शुभ मुहूर्त को लेकर असमंजस है तो यहां जानें सही और सटीक जानकारी

27 अगस्त 2018

More in City & states

coins
Varanasi

कब्र की खुदाई के दौरान निकलने लगे चांदी के सिक्के, देखने वालों की उमड़ी भीड़

27 अगस्त 2018

naini lake
Dehradun

नैनीताल में वाहनों की तादाद न घटी तो मचेगी बड़ी 'तबाही'

27 अगस्त 2018

flood
Varanasi

पूर्वांचल में आफत बनी बारिश, गंगा और घाघरा का जलस्तर बढ़ने से लोगों में दहशत

27 अगस्त 2018

कॉलेज स्टूडेंट
Chandigarh

खुल गया सरकारी नौकरियों का पिटारा, 10वीं पास के लिए 18 हजार पदों पर बंपर वैकेंसी...सेलरी हजारों में

26 अगस्त 2018

डेमो
Dehradun

बीएड पास युवाओं के लिए आई अच्छी खबर, जल्दी करें मौका निकल गया तो पछताएंगे

27 अगस्त 2018

डॉ राजेंद्र प्रसाद
Lucknow

'कृष्ण- सुदामा' मिलन की साक्षी बनी ये ट्रेन, दो घंटे तक स्टेशन पर ही रुकी रही

27 अगस्त 2018

एसबीआई
Kanpur

अगर आप एसबीआई खाताधारक हैं तो जरूर पढ़ें ये खबर, बैंक ने किया बड़ा बदलाव

27 अगस्त 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

राखी बांधने पर भाई ने बहन को दिया नेग, आगबबूला हुई पत्नी ने 'कर डाला ये सब', घर में मचा कोहराम

27 अगस्त 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

एसबीआई और पीएनबी में रोबोट करेंगे आपकी मदद, खाताधारक जरूर पढ़ें ये खबर

27 अगस्त 2018

bank
Dehradun

SBI खाताधारक हैं तो जरूर पढ़ लें ये नया फरमान, वरना हाथ मलते रह जाएंगे

27 अगस्त 2018

राम रहीम
Chandigarh

जेल में रहते हुए राम रहीम करना चाहता है एक ये काम, बाबा ने जाहिर की ऐसी इच्छा...पुलिस में मचा हड़कंप

26 अगस्त 2018

राजकीय जुबिली इंटर कॉलेज
Lucknow

लखनऊ के टॉप सरकारी कॉलेज में भरा पानी, मैदान बना तालाब, तस्वीरेंं

27 अगस्त 2018

Narendra Modi
Varanasi

पीएम मोदी ने नमो एप से बनारस के भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं से किया संवाद, दिए टिप्स

27 अगस्त 2018

अन्नू रानी
Meerut

एशियन गेम्स: किसी ने 'गोल्ड' तो किसी ने जीता दिल, अब देश के इन जांबाजों से उम्मीदें

27 अगस्त 2018

murder
Dehradun

खून से लथपथ मां के शव को देखता रहा मूक बधिर बेटा, मौसी को वीडियो कॉल कर फूट-फूट कर रोया

27 अगस्त 2018

डेमो
Dehradun

रक्षाबंधन 2018: बहने पंचक में बांधेंगी भाई को राखी, दोष से बचने के लिए 5 दिन कतई न करें ये काम

26 अगस्त 2018

vinesh phogat
vinesh phogat
vinesh phogat
vinesh phogat
vinesh phogat

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.