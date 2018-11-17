बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5beff464bdec22699e087e22","slug":"a-daily-labourer-wins-one-crore-50-lakh-diwali-bumper-lottery","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e 1.5 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लकड़ी की अलमारी बनाने वाला बन गया 1.5 करोड़ का मालिक, ऐसे चमकी किस्मत देखिए
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुरदासपुर(पंजाब), Updated Sat, 17 Nov 2018 04:34 PM IST
भगवान जब देता है, तो छप्पड़ फाड़कर देता है। ऐसा ही कुछ हुआ लकड़ी की अलमारी बनाने वाला डेढ़ करोड़ का मालिक बन गया, ऐसे खुली किस्मत उसकी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5beff464bdec22699e087e22","slug":"a-daily-labourer-wins-one-crore-50-lakh-diwali-bumper-lottery","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e 1.5 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5beff464bdec22699e087e22","slug":"a-daily-labourer-wins-one-crore-50-lakh-diwali-bumper-lottery","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e 1.5 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5beff464bdec22699e087e22","slug":"a-daily-labourer-wins-one-crore-50-lakh-diwali-bumper-lottery","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e 1.5 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5beff464bdec22699e087e22","slug":"a-daily-labourer-wins-one-crore-50-lakh-diwali-bumper-lottery","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e 1.5 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5beff464bdec22699e087e22","slug":"a-daily-labourer-wins-one-crore-50-lakh-diwali-bumper-lottery","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e 1.5 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.