शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   A Daily Labourer Wins One Crore 50 Lakh, Diwali Bumper Lottery

लकड़ी की अलमारी बनाने वाला बन गया 1.5 करोड़ का मालिक, ऐसे चमकी किस्मत देखिए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुरदासपुर(पंजाब), Updated Sat, 17 Nov 2018 04:34 PM IST
दीवाली बंपर का विजेता
1 of 5
भगवान जब देता है, तो छप्पड़ फाड़कर देता है। ऐसा ही कुछ हुआ लकड़ी की अलमारी बनाने वाला डेढ़ करोड़ का मालिक बन गया, ऐसे खुली किस्मत उसकी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
lottery lottery jackpot punjab state lottery diwali bumper lottery
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

यूपीः औरैया से जारी हुआ आतंकी अजमल कसाब का निवास प्रमाण पत्र, फर्जीवाड़े से अधिकारियों के होश उड़े

17 नवंबर 2018

ब्रिगेडियर कुलदीप सिंह
Chandigarh

एक बिग्रेडियर, जिसने ढेर किए थे 2000 जवान, पाकिस्तानी टैंक पर किया था भंगड़ा, 10 अनकही बातें

17 नवंबर 2018

school bus accident
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरों में देखें बच्चों से भरी स्कूल बस कैसे हुई हादसे का शिकार, उड़ गए परखच्चे

17 नवंबर 2018

mousami gautam
Delhi NCR

इंडिगो कर्मी सुसाइड मामलाः शुक्रवार को लौटना था घर, फिर ऐसा क्या हुआ कर ली आत्महत्या

17 नवंबर 2018

sapna choudhary
Delhi NCR

बिहार के बाद हरियाणा में सपना चौधरी के लाइव शो में बेकाबू हुई भीड़, भाई को लिया हिरासत में

17 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

उत्तराखंड महोत्सव
Lucknow

उत्तराखंड महोत्सव में पहुंचे सीएम योगी, बोले- परंपरा और संस्कृति से जुड़ा व्यक्ति ही बढ़ सकता है आगे

17 नवंबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

वाराणसी की चर्चित लेडी डॉक्टर ने जहर का इंजेक्शन लगा दी जान, सुसाइड नोट पढ़ कर हर कोई हैरान

17 नवंबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

भाजपा की बाइक रैली में नहीं लागू हुआ यातायात माह का नियम, सीएम के सामने उड़ी धज्जियां

17 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

यूपी के चित्रकूट में मिट्टी का टीला ढहने से 3 महिलाओं की मौत, 1 की हालत गंभीर

17 नवंबर 2018

mala lakhani
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली डबल मर्डर में बड़ा खुलासा, आरोपी दर्जी ने बताई फैशन डिजाइनर की हत्या की वजह

15 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

फिर बच निकला यूपी-एमपी का 'गब्बर', पुलिसवालों की आंखों से काजल चुरा ले गया डकैत बबुली कोल

17 नवंबर 2018

mala lakhani
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली डबल मर्डरः लूट के लिए नहीं की गई थी फैशन डिजाइनर की हत्या, ये 5 कारण हैं गवाह

16 नवंबर 2018

major general rtd and hppsc ex chairman chander mohan sharma suicide in shimla
Shimla

इस वजह से मेजर जनरल और लोक सेवा आयोग के पूर्व चेयरमैन ने मारी खुद को गोली

17 नवंबर 2018

केंद्रीय मंत्री उमा भारती
Kanpur

राम मंदिर बन चुका है, देखना हो तो मेरे साथ चलो : उमा भारती

17 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

ढाई साल की बच्ची को बस ने कुचला, नन्ही परी की 'मौत' से सदमे में मां, तस्वीरें

17 नवंबर 2018

इटावा में तेल की तलाश
Kanpur

तेल की तलाश में किए गए विस्फोट, निकला 20 फीट ऊंचा फव्वारा, देखते ही देखते लग गया लोगों का हुजूम

16 नवंबर 2018

फैक्ट्री में लगी आग को काबू में करने को मशक्कत हुई
Lucknow

रिहायशी इलाके में दो घंटे धधकती रही फैक्टरी, खतरे में थी कर्मचारियों की जान, तस्वीरें

17 नवंबर 2018

mala lakhani
Delhi NCR

जानिए कौन थीं दिल्ली की फैशन डिजाइनर माला लखानी, जिनकी बेरहमी से कर दी गई हत्या

16 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

रक्षा प्रदर्शनी-2018 में पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने दी 2.5 लाख नौकरियों की सौगात

17 नवंबर 2018

अनोखी शादी
Chandigarh

मिसालः शादी ने पहले दूल्हे ने रखी 4 शर्तें, मां-बाप ने पूरी कीं और एक रुपये में हो गए फेरे

14 नवंबर 2018

SS Rajamouli
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड में होगी 'बाहुबली' के बाद साउथ की सबसे बड़े बजट की फिल्म की शूटिंग, राजामौली ने तलाशी लोकेशन

17 नवंबर 2018

दीवाली बंपर का विजेता
दीवाली बंपर का विजेता
cash
money
Money
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.