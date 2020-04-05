शहर चुनें

CoronaVirus Live Updates News In Hindi New Cases Found In Uttar Pradesh UP

Live

Corona Virus in UP Live: आगरा में तीन नए मामले, महाराजगंज में 41 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 05 Apr 2020 08:34 AM IST
कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : अमर उजाला

खास बातें

उत्तर प्रदेश में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। तब्लीगी जमात में शामिल हुए लोगों के कारण संक्रमण का आंकड़ा और भी तेजी से बढ़ा है। शनिवार को कई जिलों  से जमातियों की पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट आनी शुरू हुई। यह सिलसिला अबतक जारी है। यहां पढ़ें यूपी में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित हर अपडेट-
 
लाइव अपडेट

08:29 AM, 05-Apr-2020

महाराजगंज में राहत

महाराजगंज में संक्रमित जमातियों के परिवार वालों की कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। शनिवार को छह जमातियों को संक्रमित पाए जाने के बाद उनके परिवार वालों के 41 सैंपल लिए गए थे। आज सभी 41 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। हालांकि सभी को एहतियातन क्वारंटीन किया गया है।
08:07 AM, 05-Apr-2020

यूपी: आगरा में तीन नए मामले, महाराजगंज में 41 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव

आगरा में तीन नए मामले
आगरा में रविवार सुबह तीन अन्य लोगों की कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। बताया गया कि ये तीनों पहले से संक्रमित मरीजों के संपर्क में आए थे। आगरा जिलाधिकारी प्रभु एन सिंह ने इसकी पुष्टि करते हुए बताया कि अब जिले में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 48 हो गई है।
coronavirus india corona outbreak in india uttar pradesh corona lockdown uttar pradesh coronavirus
योगी आदित्यनाथ ने जारी की ऑनलाइन पेंशन, वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से लाभार्थियों से की बात

योगी आदित्यनाथ ने शुक्रवार को ऑनलाइन पेंशन रिलीज की। साथ ही उन्होंने लाभार्थियों से वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए बातचीत भी की।

3 अप्रैल 2020

योगी 1:02

यूपी में लॉकडाउन का उल्लंघन पड़ेगा महंगा, आपदा एक्ट-2005 के तहत होगी कार्रवाई

3 अप्रैल 2020

वाराणसी लॉकडाउन 2:23

लॉकडाउन के दौरान बनारस घराने की गलियां हुईं वीरान, सुरों पर लगी बंदिश!

1 अप्रैल 2020

कनिका कपूर 2:06

कोरोना वायरस: कनिका कपूर की पांचवीं टेस्ट रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव, डॉक्टर्स ने कही ये बात

31 मार्च 2020

बरेली वीडियो 3:07

बरेली में स्थानीय प्रशासन ने किया मजदूरो पर केमिकल स्प्रे तो विपक्ष ने पूछा योगी सरकार से सवाल

30 मार्च 2020

