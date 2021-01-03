अखिलेश पर उमर का तंज, कहा- टीके का संबंध मानवता से है, किसी राजनीतिक दल से नहीं

I don’t know about anyone else but when my turn comes I’ll happily roll up my sleeve & get a COVID vaccine. This damn virus has been far too disruptive & if a vaccine helps bring about a semblance of normalcy after all the chaos then sign me up. https://t.co/bVOw7lPJ6w— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 2, 2021
