अखिलेश पर उमर का तंज, कहा- टीके का संबंध मानवता से है, किसी राजनीतिक दल से नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sun, 03 Jan 2021 12:03 PM IST
अखिलेश पर उमर का तंज
अखिलेश पर उमर का तंज

ख़बर सुनें
समाजवादी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव द्वारा शनिवार को कोरोना वायरस टीके को भाजपा का टीका करार दिए जाने के बाद नेशनल कांफ्रेंस के उपाध्यक्ष और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला ने कहा कि कोविड-19 टीके का संबंध किसी राजनीतिक दल से नहीं बल्कि मानवता से है।
उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि मैं किसी और के बारे में तो नहीं कह सकता, लेकिन जब मेरी बारी आएगी तो मैं खुशी-खुशी टीका लगवाऊंगा। जितने ज्यादा लोग टीका लगवाएंगे, देश और अर्थव्यवस्था के लिए उतना ही बेहतर होगा।

 

उमर अब्दुल्ला ने ट्वीट किया कि कोई भी टीका किसी राजनीतिक दल से संबंध नहीं रखता। उसका संबंध मानवता से है। संवेदनशील लोगों को जितना जल्दी टीका लगाया जाए, उतना बेहतर होगा।

vaccine covid vaccine omar abdullah akhilesh yadav

