शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Unknown gunmen on fired upon three NC workers

J&K: अज्ञात बंदूकधारियों ने 3 एनसी कार्यकर्ताओं को मारी गोली, 2 की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Fri, 05 Oct 2018 12:27 PM IST
jammu
jammu
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
श्रीनगर जिले के हब्बा कडल के करफिल मोहल्ला इलाके में तीन एनसी कार्यकर्ताओं को शुक्रवार सुबह अज्ञात बंदूकधारियों ने गोली मार दी। स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से घायलों को नजदीकी एसएमएचएस अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया, जहां 2 को मृत घोषित कर दिया गया। एक की हालत अभी भी गंभीर बनी हुई है।
विज्ञापन
एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि संदिग्ध आतंकवादियों ने पुराने शहर में 3 नागरिकों पर गोलीबारी की थी। इस घटना में दो मौत हो गए और एक घायल है। इन हमलावरों को पकड़ने के लिए पूरे क्षेत्र में घेराबंदी कर दी गई है।
 

Recommended

Cricket News

चयनकर्ताओं पर बरसे मुरली विजय, जमकर निकाली दिल की भड़ास

5 अक्टूबर 2018

मुरली विजय
murli vijay
मुरली विजय
मुरली विजय
Cricket News

चयनकर्ताओं पर बरसे मुरली विजय, जमकर निकाली दिल की भड़ास

5 अक्टूबर 2018

5 october 2018 rashifal daily horoscope 5th day of october month
Predictions

5 अक्टूबर राशिफल: इन 3 राशियों के लिए शुक्रवार का दिन रहेगा शुभ, मिल सकता है कोई सरप्राइज

4 अक्टूबर 2018

कुंडली और रोग
Predictions

कुंडली बताएगी आपको कब और किस अंग में होगी पीड़ा

4 अक्टूबर 2018

Bride Ran away after two days of marriage in bollywood film style
Shimla

22 को रिश्ता, 24 को शादी और 26 को दुल्हन फुर्र

5 अक्टूबर 2018

Vladimir Putin
India News

अमेरिका को पसंद नहीं आएंगी ये तस्वीरें, पुतिन के भारत पहुंचते ही कुछ यूं हुआ स्वागत

5 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

तस्वीरें: यहां होटलों में सजता है जिस्मफरोशी का बाजार, ग्राहकों के लिए बुलाई जाती है विदेशी लड़कियां

4 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
unknown gunmen on fired two nc workers shot dead
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Virat Kohli slams 24th test century against West Indies and equals greg chappell, richards records
Cricket News

विराट कोहली ने जड़ा करियर का 24वां टेस्ट शतक, अब सिर्फ 3 भारतीय ही आगे

5 अक्टूबर 2018

South Korea Jeju
Weird Stories

सैलानियों के लिए स्वर्ग है यह देश: लोग घूमने नहीं, बल्कि ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बनवाने आते हैं

5 अक्टूबर 2018

Vladimir Putin
India News

अमेरिका को पसंद नहीं आएंगी ये तस्वीरें, पुतिन के भारत पहुंचते ही कुछ यूं हुआ स्वागत

5 अक्टूबर 2018

prithvi shaw
Cricket News

शतक जड़ते ही पृथ्वी शॉ के सजदे में झुका था पूरा सोशल मीडिया, अब यह संदेश लिख सभी को कहा शुक्रिया

5 अक्टूबर 2018

RMZ450
Auto News

सुजुकी ने लांच की दो मोटरसाइकल, लेकिन नहीं चला सकेंगे इन्हें पब्लिक रोड पर आप

5 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Bride Ran away after two days of marriage in bollywood film style
Shimla

22 को रिश्ता, 24 को शादी और 26 को दुल्हन फुर्र

5 अक्टूबर 2018

Best 100 Global Brands 2018: apple became worlds top brand google ranked second Brand
America

गूगल को पीछे छोड़ एपल बना दुनिया का टॉप ब्रांड, 2018 बेस्ट-100 की सूची जारी

4 अक्टूबर 2018

mukesh ambani in top list of forbes for 11th consecutive year
Corporate

फोर्ब्स की सूची में लगातार 11वें साल मुकेश अंबानी पहले स्थान पर काबिज

4 अक्टूबर 2018

ford aspire facelift 2018
Auto News

फोर्ड ने लांच किया Aspire का नया मॉडल, कीमत 5.55 लाख रुपये से शुरू

4 अक्टूबर 2018

divya-spandana
India News

दिव्या स्पंदना के कांग्रेस सोशल मीडिया प्रमुख से इस्तीफे की बात निकली झूठी

4 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

jammu & kashmir
Jammu

पाक ने फिर किया सीजफायर का उल्लंघन, भारतीय सेना ने भी दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब

पाकिस्तान अपनी हरकतों से बाज नहीं आ रहा है। वह लगातार सीज फायर का उल्लंघन किया है। उन्होंने पूंछ जिले के आटे क्षेत्र में यह उल्लंघन किया है।

4 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Saifullah Farooq
Jammu

श्रीनगर में भाजपा के टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ रहा पूर्व आतंकी

3 अक्टूबर 2018

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस में होंगी 8531 पदों पर बम्पर भर्ती, जानिए कब कैसे करें आवेदन

5 अक्टूबर 2018

Jitendra Singh
Jammu

कठुआ में बनेगा देश का पहला हाईवे विलेज, दस एकड़ भूमि पर 13 माह में पूरा होगा काम

5 अक्टूबर 2018

jammu
Jammu

J&K: उत्तर कश्मीर में हिजबुल मुजाहिदीन के मॉड्यूल का भंडाफोड़, 2 गिरफ्तार

4 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

सोपोर में अगवा युवक के परिवार का वीडियो आया सामने, मां ने मांगी बेटे के गलती की माफी

5 अक्टूबर 2018

पेट्रोल-डीजल
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में पेट्रोल-डीजल पांच रुपये सस्ता, राज्य सरकार और केंद्र ने घाटा आधा-आधा बांटा

5 अक्टूबर 2018

वायरल वीडियो का अंश
Jammu

J&K: 14 आतंकियों के घुसपैठ का वीडियो वायरल, तंगधार सेक्टर में छिपे होने की आशंका

4 अक्टूबर 2018

हिजबुल मुजाहिद्दीन
Jammu

हिज्ब ने स्कूल में इस्लामी माहौल कायम करने की धमकी दी, सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट किया वीडियो

5 अक्टूबर 2018

गिरफ्तार आतंकी
Jammu

J&K: लश्कर का आतंकी गिरफ्तार, चुनाव में भाग ले रहे प्रत्याशियों को दी थी धमकी

3 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: कश्मीर में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, एक आतंकी ढेर

जम्मू-कश्मीर में गुरुवार सुबह तीन जगहों पर सुरक्षा बलों की आतंकवादियों से मुठभेड़ हुई। अनंतनाग में जहां सुरक्षाबलों ने एक आंतकवादी की ढेर कर दिया, वहीं बडगाम में भी तीन आतंकवादियों को सुरक्षाबलों ने घेर लिया है।

27 सितंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:14

कश्मीर में BSF जवान की हत्या पर बोले राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक

21 सितंबर 2018

बलराम 1:17

शादी नहीं हो रही है तो इन भगवान के करें दर्शन!

3 सितंबर 2018

स्टोन 1:49

जब बड़े पत्थर ने की हाईवे से नहीं हटने की जिद्द, लोग हुए हैरान

13 अगस्त 2018

आतंकी एनकाउंटर 3:00

मां लगा रही थी वापसी की गुहार, उधर एनकाउंटर में मारा गया आतंकी बेटा

3 अगस्त 2018

Related

pakistan army removed people from village near loc in fear of another surgical strike from india
Jammu

दोबारा सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक के डर से घबराया पाकिस्तान, सीमा पर खाली कराए कई गांव

1 अक्टूबर 2018

BJP candidates disappear secretly in Pahalgam, relatives protest at DC office
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: भाजपा प्रत्याशी गुपचुप तरीके से गायब, परिजनों ने किया प्रदर्शन

4 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रेमिका पर शक करता था, गला घोंट कर की हत्या
Jammu

प्रेमिका पर शक करता था, गला घोंट कर की हत्या

5 अक्टूबर 2018

special police officer escape with seven AK-47 rifles, Police questioned PDP MLA
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: एसपीओ के हथियार लेकर फरार होने के मामले में पुलिस ने विधायक से की पूछताछ

4 अक्टूबर 2018

लाल घेरे में पाकिस्तानी हेलीकॉप्टर
Jammu

पीओके के प्रधानमंत्री का हेलीकॉप्टर भारतीय सीमा में बिना इजाजत हुआ दाखिल...

30 सितंबर 2018

pakistani intruders on border finding way to come into india security forces on high alert
Jammu

J&K : कठुआ के रास्ते घुसपैठ की फिराक में दो बड़े आतंकी संगठन, सुरक्षाबल अलर्ट

1 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.