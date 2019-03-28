Shopian: 3 terrorists killed in an encounter between terrorists & security forces in Keller area. Weapons also recovered. Operation in progress. CRPF, Army & J&K police had launched a joint operation in the early hours today.#JammuAndKashmir (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/dZpwwhxzBh— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019
दक्षिणी कश्मीर में कुलगाम जिले के कुगेर क्षेत्र में कासो के दौरान बुधवार को हिंसा भड़क उठी। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने सुरक्षाबलों पर पेट्रोल बम फेंका। इससे एक गोशाला में आग लग गई। हिंसक भीड़ को काबू में करने के लिए सुरक्षा बलों को फायरिंग करनी पड़ी।
28 मार्च 2019