शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   three terrorists eliminated following encounter in Keller area of Shopian

जम्मू कश्मीर: सुरक्षाबलों ने 3 आतंकियों को मार गिराया, भारी मात्रा में बरामद हुए हथियार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 28 Mar 2019 08:16 AM IST
jammu news
jammu news - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू के शोपियां जिले के केलर इलाके में आतंकवादियों और सुरक्षा बलों के बीच बुधवार देर रात मुठभेड़ शुरू हो गई।  आतंकियों के गोलाबारी का जवाब सीआरपीएफ और जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस ने मिलकर दिया। इस दौरान सुरक्षाबलों ने तीन आतंकियों को मार गिराया। उनके पास से सेना ने भारी मात्रा में हथियार बरामद किया है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 


 

Recommended

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019
India News

भाजपा के ये दिग्गज नेता 75 पार, कुछ ने किया चुनाव लड़ने से इनकार, कुछ हुए दरकिनार

27 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

पाकिस्तान 27 फरवरी को भारत पर बालाकोट जैसा हमला करने में कैसे हुआ विफल?

27 मार्च 2019

भाजपा ने इन आठ महिलाओं को बनाया है उम्मीदवार
Lucknow

भाजपा ने यूपी में आठ महिलाओं को बनाया प्रत्याशी, 13 सांसदों का कटा टिकट

27 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी के झूठ की असल वजह कांग्रेस नहीं कुछ और, दोस्त के खुलासे पर मां ने लगाई मुहर

28 मार्च 2019

एक्ट्रेस सपना चौधरी
सपना चौधरी
मनोज तिवारी से मिलीं सपना चौधरी
फाइल फोटो
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी के झूठ की असल वजह कांग्रेस नहीं कुछ और, दोस्त के खुलासे पर मां ने लगाई मुहर

28 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

एक और एक्ट्रेस उर्मिला मातोंडकर ने थामा कांग्रेस का 'हाथ', राहुल गांधी ने ऐसे किया स्वागत

27 मार्च 2019

urmila matondkar
urmila matondkar
urmila matondkar dillagi
urmila matondkar
Bollywood

एक और एक्ट्रेस उर्मिला मातोंडकर ने थामा कांग्रेस का 'हाथ', राहुल गांधी ने ऐसे किया स्वागत

27 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

मिशन शक्ति: भारत ने अंतरिक्ष में मार करने वाली मिसाइल का किया सफल परीक्षण, जानिए खूबियां

27 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
terrorists eliminated three terrorists eliminated encounter in keller area jammu news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Finance Ministry: Due cash flows over GDP after Notebandi
India News

वित्त मंत्रालय: नोटबंदी के बाद जीडीपी के मुकाबले घटा नकदी प्रवाह

28 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

आधार को पैन से जोड़ने के खिलाफ याचिका खारिज, याची ने केंद्र सरकार की अधिसूचना को दी थी चुनौती

28 मार्च 2019

भाजपा ने इन आठ महिलाओं को बनाया है उम्मीदवार
Lucknow

भाजपा ने यूपी में आठ महिलाओं को बनाया प्रत्याशी, 13 सांसदों का कटा टिकट

27 मार्च 2019

किम जोंग उन
World

फोटोग्राफर के कैमरे से भीड़ में छिप गई तानाशाह किम जोंग की गर्दन, नौकरी से निकाला

27 मार्च 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मलेरिया के कारण हुई मौत ‘दुर्घटना’ नहीं : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

27 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
एंटोनियो गुटेरस
America

सोशल मीडिया से ‘जंगल में आग की तरह फैल’ रही नफरत : संयुक्त राष्ट्र

27 मार्च 2019

राजनीतिक दल (लोगो)
India News

पारदर्शिता का दावा करने वाले राजनीतिक दलों ने अपनी वेबसाइट पर छिपा लिया चंदा...

27 मार्च 2019

PNB Logo
India News

रिजर्व बैंक ने पीएनबी पर लगाया 2 करोड़ रुपए का जुर्माना

27 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

चेन्नई के पास दम घुटने से एक ही परिवार के तीन समेत कुल छह लोगों की मौत

26 मार्च 2019

स्कार्टलैंड यार्ड होटल
World

भारतीय ने फाइव स्टार होटल में बदला 1829 का स्कॉर्टलैंड यार्ड बिल्डिंग, खर्च किए 685 करोड़ रुपये

26 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में प्रदर्शनकारियों ने सुरक्षाबलों पर फेंका पेट्रोल बम, कासो के दौरान भड़की हिंसा

दक्षिणी कश्मीर में कुलगाम जिले के कुगेर क्षेत्र में कासो के दौरान बुधवार को हिंसा भड़क उठी। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने सुरक्षाबलों पर पेट्रोल बम फेंका। इससे एक गोशाला में आग लग गई। हिंसक भीड़ को काबू में करने के लिए सुरक्षा बलों को फायरिंग करनी पड़ी।

28 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विंग कमांडर अभिनन्दन
Jammu

पाकिस्तान को सबक सिखाने वाले विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन छुट्टी मिलते ही पहुंचे श्रीनगर

26 मार्च 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Jammu

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: जम्मू के डुमी गांव से आज अलगाववादियों व विपक्ष पर निशाना साधेंगे पीएम मोदी

28 मार्च 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस ने आतंकियों के जारी किए पोस्टर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: आतंकियों की खबर देने, पकड़ने पर ईनाम और सरकारी नौकरी की घोषणा

27 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: आतंकियों ने शोपियां में 24 साल के युवक की गोली मारकर की हत्या

27 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के सोपोर में पुलिस ने 15 पत्थरबाजों को किया गिरफ्तार

26 मार्च 2019

pm narendra modi rally in jammu domana
Jammu

28 मार्च को जम्मू में होगी प्रधानमंत्री की रैली, किसान खेतों से गेहूं की कच्ची फसल काटने में जुटे

25 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

पाक ने नौशेरा सेक्टर में शुरू की गोलाबारी, सेना भी दे रही मुंहतोड़ जवाब

26 मार्च 2019

पुलवामा आतंकी हमला (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

पुलवामा हमलाः आतंकियों ने इस्तेमाल किया था वर्चुअल सिम, भारत ने अमेरिका से मांगी मदद

24 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Jammu

राहुल गांधी की न्यूनतम आय योजना क्रांतिकारी कदम, देश में होगी गरीबी दूर-मीर

27 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

आतंकियों ने शोपियां में युवक की गोली मारकर की हत्या

दक्षिणी कश्मीर के शोपियां में आतंकियों ने युवक को गोली मार दी| इस हमले में युवक तनवीर गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया| इससे पहले कि उसे अस्पताल तक ले जाया जाता, मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई|

27 मार्च 2019

जम्मू 0:47

JKNC नेता मोहम्मद अकबर लोन का जम्मू-कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा में विवादास्पद बयान

25 मार्च 2019

सीजफायर 0:53

पाकिस्तान नहीं आ रहा बाज, जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुंछ और नौशेरा में संघर्ष विराम का उल्लंघन

24 मार्च 2019

होली 0:36

सीमा पर कुछ ऐसा रहा होली का जश्न

21 मार्च 2019

जम्मू और कश्मीर 1:00

पाक की नापाक हरकत, सीजफायर का किया उल्लंघन, एक जवान शहीद

21 मार्च 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में बड़ी आतंकी साजिश नाकाम, तीन आतंकी जिंदा पकड़े गए

25 मार्च 2019

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष रवींद्र रैना
Jammu

रैना बोले, कांग्रेस-नेकां-पीडीपी में गद्दार गठबंधन, तीनों दुश्मन ताकतों का हौसला बढ़ाने में जुटे

26 मार्च 2019

फारूक अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

एयर स्ट्राइक पर फारूक ने उठाए सवाल, कहा-जहाजों को हवा में उड़ाने के बाद पाक पर हमले का ढिंढोरा पीटा

27 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: जम्मू सीट पर 12 नामांकन रद्द, 25 वैध, जिनका परचा खारिज हुआ वह सभी निर्दलीय

26 मार्च 2019

आतिफ का दोस्त मोहम्मद उजैर
Jammu

अफसोस है कि अपने दोस्त का चेहरा आखिरी बार नहीं देख पाए, आतंकियों ने उतार दिया मौत के घाट

26 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: आतंकवाद प्रभावित दक्षिणी कश्मीर में गूंजे 'भारत माता की जय' के नारे

27 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.