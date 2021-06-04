बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Terrorists opened fire on CRPF vehicle in Budgam Jammu Kashmir

कश्मीर: सीआरपीएफ के वाहन पर पथराव, उपद्रवियों को तितर-बितर करने के लिए जवानों ने की हवाई फायरिंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: प्रशांत कुमार Updated Fri, 04 Jun 2021 10:36 AM IST

सार

कश्मीर के बडगाम जिले में सुरक्षाबलों को निशाना बनाने की नापाक हरकत की गई है।
बडगाम में सुरक्षाबल
बडगाम में सुरक्षाबल - फोटो : अमर उजाला, फाइल फोटो
विस्तार

सुरक्षाबलों के सटीक अभियानों ने आतंकी समूहों को करारा झटका दिया है। आतंकी संगठन खात्में की कगार पर हैं। नेतृत्व का संकट है। साथ ही हथियारों, गोला-बारूद, विशेष रूप से स्वचालित हथियारों की काफी कमी है। इसी के चलते आतंकी संगठन बौखलाए हुए हैं। सुरक्षाबलों और नागरिकों को निशाना बनाकर खौफ उत्पन्न करने की साजिश रच रहे हैं। इसके लिए अराजक तत्वों का सहारा भी लिया जा रहा है।
न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक अराजक तत्वों ने शुक्रवार को सीआरपीएफ के वाहन पर पथराव किया। जवान क्रालपोरा के पास कोविड तैनाती ड्यूटी के लिए जा रहे थे। उपद्रवियों को तितर-बितर करने के लिए सैनिकों द्वारा हवा में फायरिंग की गई। कोई नुकसान या चोट की सूचना नहीं है।

 

