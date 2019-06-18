जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलवामा में आतंकियों ने पुलिस स्टेशन पर किया ग्रेनेड हमला, आठ लोग घायल

J&K: Terrorists lobbed a grenade at Pulwama police station which exploded outside the station, today. Some civilians have received injuries. The area has been cordoned off. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/V2WYh4JIQg— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
जम्मू-कश्मीर के अनंतनाग में सुरक्षाबलों ने मंगलवार को पुलवामा हमले का बदला पूरा कर लिया। सुरक्षाबलों ने पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के मुख्य साजिशकर्ताओं में से एक और जैश कमांडर सज्जाद भट को मुठभेड़ में ढेर कर दिया है।
18 जून 2019