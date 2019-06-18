शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Terrorists lobbed a grenade at Pulwama police station Jammu Kashmir

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलवामा में आतंकियों ने पुलिस स्टेशन पर किया ग्रेनेड हमला, आठ लोग घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 18 Jun 2019 07:01 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा में आतंकियों ने पुलिस स्टेशन पर ग्रेनेड से हमला कर दिया। इस हमले में आठ स्थानीय नागरिक घायल हो गए हैं। जिन्हें इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। वहीं पूरे इलाके की घेराबंदी कर आतंकियों के खिलाफ सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाया जा रहा है।  
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 

Recommended

सन्नी देओल
India News

लोकसभा में दूसरे दिन भी सांसदों का शपथ ग्रहण, सन्नी देओल ने कहा, 'भारत माता की जय'

18 जून 2019

संसद का पहला सत्र आज से शुरू
India News

तस्वीरें: 17वीं लोकसभा का पहला दिन, पहली बार संसद इस अंदाज में पहुंचे सांसद

17 जून 2019

ERNET India Recruitment 2019 know how to apply for project engineer
Government Jobs

बुला रही है दिल्ली, नहीं देनी कोई लिखित परीक्षा और मिल जाएगी नौकरी

18 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Cricket News

स्मिथ ने गालियों से बचाने के लिए विराट को सराहा, एक हफ्ते बाद ऐसे जताया आभार

17 जून 2019

विराट स्मिथ
विराट स्मिथ
स्टीव स्मिथ
Devid Warner-Steve Smith
Cricket News

स्मिथ ने गालियों से बचाने के लिए विराट को सराहा, एक हफ्ते बाद ऐसे जताया आभार

17 जून 2019

government forcefully retire 15 senior officers of custom and indirect taxes department
Business Diary

केंद्र सरकार का भ्रष्टाचार पर वार, 15 और बड़े अधिकारियों को किया जबरन रिटायर

18 जून 2019

गुप्ता बंधु
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड में शाही शादी: 200 करोड़ की शादी पर हुआ नया खुलासा, बढ़ सकता है विवाद

18 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
pulwama attack jammu kashmir police grenade attack on police station indian army crpf
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Anil Ambani falls of billionaire club, business empire crashed to Rs 3,651 crore
Business Diary

अरबपतियों के क्लब से अनिल अंबानी का नाम हटा, 3600 करोड़ रह गई कुल संपत्ति

18 जून 2019

niti aayog ceo amitabh kant wants circular economy for job creation
Business Diary

सर्कुलर अर्थव्यवस्था से मिल सकती हैं 1.4 करोड़ नौकरियांः अमिताभ कांत

18 जून 2019

Pre season monsoon rains changed the weather, chances of hailstorms in hilly areas in next 24 hours
India News

प्री मॉनसून बारिश से मौसम हुआ सुहाना, पहाड़ों पर अगले 24 घंटों में ओलावृष्टि की संभावना 

18 जून 2019

बिहार में दिमागी बुखार का कहर
Bihar

हड़ताल के कारण थम गया इलाज, 128 हुआ बच्चों की मौत का आंकड़ा, रोते रहे मरीजों के परिजन

18 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Opinion

अमन बहाली का समय : मैंने कश्मीर घाटी के अच्छे दिन भी देखे हैं और बुरे दिन भी

17 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विराट कोहली
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: बिना आउट हुए ही चलते बने कोहली, ड्रेसिंग रूम में जाकर निकाली भड़ास

17 जून 2019

एससीओ में मोदी
Opinion

मुख्य राजनयिक के रूप में मोदी : पहली विदेश यात्रा के लिए भी छोटे-से पड़ोसी मुल्क-मालदीव को चुना

17 जून 2019

भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
Cricket News

INDvPAK: पाक प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान के इशारे पर नहीं चले सरफराज, अब पड़ गए लेने के देने

17 जून 2019

शहीद एसएचओ अरशद खान
Jammu

अनंतनाग हमले में घायल एसएचओ शहीद, मुठभेड़ में पांच सीआरपीएफ जवानों की भी हुई थी शहादत

17 जून 2019

जोया क्षेत्र में सोत नदी पर कब्जा कर बनाए गए मकान (फाइल फोटो)
Moradabad

अमर उजाला की मुहिम का असर, संभल में मृत सोत नदी को पुनर्जीवित करने काम शुरू  

16 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

इनसेट: पुलवामा हमले में कार मालिक आतंकी सज्जाद भट
Jammu

मारा गया जैश कमांडर सज्जाद भट, पुलवामा हमले में इस्तेमाल हुई थी इसकी कार

जम्मू-कश्मीर के अनंतनाग में सुरक्षाबलों ने मंगलवार को पुलवामा हमले का बदला पूरा कर लिया। सुरक्षाबलों ने पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के मुख्य साजिशकर्ताओं में से एक और जैश कमांडर सज्जाद भट को मुठभेड़ में ढेर कर दिया है।

18 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
encounter anantnag
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर : अनंतनाग में 24 घंटे के भीतर दूसरा एनकाउंटर, दो आतंकी ढेर, एक जवान शहीद

18 जून 2019

amar ujala foundation blood donation camp in jammu
Jammu

रक्तदान से दें दूसरों को नया जीवन, ‘अमर उजाला’ फाउंडेशन का रक्तदान शिविर कल

18 जून 2019

heavy shelling in shahpur sector poonch jammu kashmir by pakistan
Jammu

भारत-पाकिस्तान में चल रहे मैच के बीच पाक सेना की नापाक हरकत, सीमा पर गोलाबारी में तीन घायल

17 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा के लिए अभेद सुरक्षा की तैयारी, कठुआ पहुंचीं सीआरपीएफ और बीएसएफ की कंपनियां

18 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्राः कपड़े और कागज से बने थैले का करें प्रयोग, कचरे को कूड़ेदान में ही डालें: सीआरपीएफ

18 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में पाक ने कृष्णा घाटी में दागे मोर्टार, एक बीएसएफ जवान घायल

17 जून 2019

NIA (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Jammu

पूछताछ में कश्मीरी अलगाववादी नेताओं ने मानी पाकिस्तान समर्थित टेरर फंडिंग की बात: एनआईए

16 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

पाकिस्तान बोला फिर हो सकता है पुलवामा जैसा आईईडी वाहन ब्लास्ट, इनपुट के बाद अलर्ट

16 जून 2019

ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा पर चंदनबाड़ी में प्रथम पूजा
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा 2019: ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा पर चंदनबाड़ी में प्रथम पूजा

18 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

सानिया मिर्जा पर क्यों गुस्सा निकाल रहे हैं पाकिस्तानी फैंस

16 जून को भारत ने पाकिस्तान को क्या पीटा कि अब पूरा देश छाती पीट रहा है। अब पाकिस्तानी फैंस अपनी टीम की हार के लिए सानिया मिर्जा को जिम्मेदार मान रहे हैं। सोशल मीडिया के जरिए सानिया को ट्रोल करने का सिलसिला शुरू हो चुका है...

18 जून 2019

योग 4:37

योग के ये आसन आपको बनाएंगे तंदरुस्त, हेल्दी लाइफ के लिए आसान है ये टिप्स

18 जून 2019

रणबीर आलिया 0:56

शूटिंग बीच में छोड़ रणबीर-आलिया लौटे मुंबई, जानिए क्या है कारण

18 जून 2019

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस 3:07

योग के हैं ढेरों फायदे, तन और मन दोनों को रखता है स्वस्थ

18 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 0:50

जीएसटी के दायरे में नहीं आएंगे पेट्रोलियम उत्पाद, एक क्लिक में देखें उद्योग जगत की बड़ी खबरें

18 जून 2019

Related

डल झील
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: श्रीनगर डल झील में शॉर्ट सर्किट के चलते आग का गोला बनीं दो हाउस बोट

18 जून 2019

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

गृह मंत्री बनने के बाद अमित शाह का पहला जम्मू-कश्मीर दौरा 30 जून को

17 जून 2019

जहर निगलने से महिला की मौत
Jammu

जहर निगलने से महिला की मौत

18 जून 2019

बीनिया ने जीता महानपुर दंगल
Jammu

बीनिया ने जीता महानपुर दंगल

18 जून 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

2021 तक हर घर पाइप से पेयजल आपूर्ति करने वाला पहला राज्य बनेगा जम्मू-कश्मीरः सत्यपाल मलिक

17 जून 2019

गति नियंत्रण नही होने पर मिनी बस पलटी
Jammu

गति नियंत्रण नही होने पर मिनी बस पलटी

18 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.