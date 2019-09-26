छात्रों को पढ़ाने के लिए दो साल से नहीं हैं गणित के शिक्षक, बच्चों ने राज्यपाल से लगाई गुहार

Jammu & Kashmir: Students of Government High School in Udhampur are unable to study Mathematics in class 9th and 10th allegedly due to non-availability of Maths teacher since two years. Students say,"We request the Governor to make a Maths teacher available in our school." pic.twitter.com/D7daAI3oZF— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2019
पाकिस्तान-भारत सीमा क्षेत्र में गुरुवार दोपहर 12:31 बजे भूकंप के झटकों से जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोग सहम उठे।
26 सितंबर 2019