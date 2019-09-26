शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
छात्रों को पढ़ाने के लिए दो साल से नहीं हैं गणित के शिक्षक, बच्चों ने राज्यपाल से लगाई गुहार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 26 Sep 2019 07:36 PM IST
छात्र
छात्र - फोटो : ANI
जम्मू-कश्मीर के उधमपुर के एक सरकारी हाई स्कूल में दो साल से 9वीं और 10वीं को पढ़ाने के लिए गणित के शिक्षक नहीं हैं। जिसके कारण वहां के छात्र गणित नहीं पढ़ पा रहे हैं, ऐसा छात्रों ने आरोप लगाया है। छात्रों ने एएनआई को बताया कि हम लोगों ने राज्यपाल से एक गणित के शिक्षक को लाने का आग्रह किया है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
