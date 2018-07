जम्मू-कश्मीर: रस्सी के सहारे तवी नदी पार कर स्कूल जाते हैं बच्चे, कभी भी हो सकता है बड़ा हादसा

Jammu & Kashmir: Students of a village in Udhampur cross Tawi river daily to reach their school after the foot bridge at Kugaini near Jakhed, Dudu washed away a month back. pic.twitter.com/I6F6W2zybY

J&K:Students of a village in Udhampur cross Tawi river daily to reach their school after the foot bridge at Kugaini near Jakhed, Dudu had washed away a month back. Students say, "We face lots of problems. At times we can't reach school on time. We request govt to build a bridge." pic.twitter.com/MM6OMQxefi