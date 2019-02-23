Kashmir divisional administration: Rationing of fuel ordered because of shortage of stocks from persistent closure of highway. Efforts are underway to replenish the stocks at the earliest & the rationing order will be withdrawn as soon as the stocks are received.— ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2019
नेशनल कांफ्रेंस के नेता उमर अब्दुल्ला ने पुलवामा हमले के बाद कश्मीरियों के साथ कथित रूप से हो रही मारपीट के खिलाफ बोलने पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को धन्यवाद दिया।
23 फरवरी 2019