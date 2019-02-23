शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   shortage of Ration in jammu kashmir due to persistent closure of highway

जम्मू-कश्मीरः रियासत में हुई राशन की किल्लत, आम लोगों में फैली अफवाह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 23 Feb 2019 10:20 PM IST
जम्मू-कश्मीर
जम्मू-कश्मीर - फोटो : BASIT ZARGAR
ख़बर सुनें
कश्मीर संभागीय प्रशासन ने कहा है कि रियासत में लगातार हाइवे बंद रहने की वजह से राशन की कमी हो गई है। प्रशासन जल्द से जल्द इस कोशिश में लगा हुआ है कि राशन का स्टॉक यहां पहुंचे और आम लोगों को राहत दी जाए। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 



प्रशासन ने आम जनता से कहा कि वे अफवाहों पर ध्यान न दें और अन्य उद्देश्यों के लिए सुझाव दें साथ ही सहयोग की मांग की है। 
 

Recommended

Bollywood

पार्किंग में खुलेआम KISS करते दिखे प्रियंका-निक, सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीरों ने लगाई आग

23 फरवरी 2019

Priyanka Nick kissing
Priyanka Nick kissing
Priyanka Nick
Sophie Turner priyanka chopra
Bollywood

पार्किंग में खुलेआम KISS करते दिखे प्रियंका-निक, सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीरों ने लगाई आग

23 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

क्या आपने देखा श्रीदेवी का परिवार, एक बहन, दो सौतेले भाई और 4 बच्चे

23 फरवरी 2019

Sridevi
sridevi
Sridevi Family
sridevi
Bollywood

क्या आपने देखा श्रीदेवी का परिवार, एक बहन, दो सौतेले भाई और 4 बच्चे

23 फरवरी 2019

Fire breaks out at car parking area near the venue of Aero India 2019
India News

बंगलूरू : एयरो इंडिया की कार पार्किंग में लगी आग, 300 कारें जलकर खाक

23 फरवरी 2019

क्या है करियर का किस्मत कनेक्शन? जानने के लिए संपर्क करें जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या है करियर का किस्मत कनेक्शन? जानने के लिए संपर्क करें जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
Phone Screen On Maximum Brightness
Tech Diary

स्मार्टफोन से चिपके रहते हैं तो इस लड़की की कहानी पढ़ लीजिए

23 फरवरी 2019

kinnaur avalanche: bids adieu to martyr Constable Rakesh Kumar in bilaspur himachal
Shimla

मां ने तिलक लगा, पत्नी ने चूमकर शहीद राकेश को दी अंतिम विदाई, हर आंख हुई नम

23 फरवरी 2019

Cricket News

VIDEO: इस पाकिस्तानी ने स्टेडियम में खड़े होकर गाया था राष्ट्रीय गान, अब भारत पर दिया यह बयान

23 फरवरी 2019

india vs pakistan
भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
adil taj
भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
Cricket News

VIDEO: इस पाकिस्तानी ने स्टेडियम में खड़े होकर गाया था राष्ट्रीय गान, अब भारत पर दिया यह बयान

23 फरवरी 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
विज्ञापन
shortage of ration
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

woman sues against emergency service operator
Bizarre News

महिला ने इमरजेंसी नंबर पर 13 बार की कॉल, नहीं हुई रिसीव तो हुआ ये हादसा, अब किया ये बड़ा काम

23 फरवरी 2019

woman climbs into x-ray machine IN railway station with her luggage see viral video  
Bizarre News

Viral Video: सामान के साथ स्कैनिंग मशीन से निकली महिला, वजह जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

22 फरवरी 2019

चुनाव आयोग
India News

लोकसभा चुनावों के लिए आयोग की पूरी तैयारी, 2014 के मुकाबले इस बार बढ़े 5.89 करोड़ मतदाता

22 फरवरी 2019

कोयला
World

विश्व में सर्वाधिक ‘हानिकारक’ हैं भारतीय कोयला पावर प्लांट : रिपोर्ट

22 फरवरी 2019

pulwama attack kid viral video
Bizarre News

Video Viral: गुस्से में पीएम मोदी से बोला बच्चा- 'प्लीज उनको बचा लो', मैं लूंगा बदला

22 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
dada saheb phalke award
India News

दादा साहेब फाल्के का नाम हिंदी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के कुछ लोगों के लिए बन गया है कारोबार का जरिया

21 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

पुलवामा हमले के बाद पाकिस्तान को बड़ा झटका, बॉर्डर से लौटाए गोरखपुर आने वाले छुहारे लदे 20 ट्रक

22 फरवरी 2019

Imran Khan
World

घबराए इमरान ने बुलाई राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा परिषद की बैठक, कहा- भारत को जवाब दे सेना

21 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के बाद मौके पर तैनात सुरक्षाबल
India News

पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ सैन्य कार्रवाई में देरी से सरकार में चिंता, चुकानी पड़ेगी कीमत

22 फरवरी 2019

कुलभूषण जाधव
World

कुलभूषण को माफी की भारत की दलील खारिज करे आईसीजे : पाकिस्तान

22 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

उमर अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

उमर ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, नरेंद्र मोदी साहब, आपको धन्यवाद

नेशनल कांफ्रेंस के नेता उमर अब्दुल्ला ने पुलवामा हमले के बाद कश्मीरियों के साथ कथित रूप से हो रही मारपीट के खिलाफ बोलने पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को धन्यवाद दिया।

23 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
CEASEFIRE
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः पाकिस्तान ने राजौरी में किया सीजफायर का उल्लंघन, सेना ने दिया करारा जवाब

23 फरवरी 2019

dead body
Jammu

किश्तवाड़ में भूस्खलन से दो इंजीनियरों की मौत, पुलिस और सेना की टीम ने पांच को बचाया

23 फरवरी 2019

गुफा में जाते भक्त
Jammu

अब बिना व्यवधान के कर सकेंगे अटका आरती, वैष्णो देवी यात्रियों को मिलेगी राहत

23 फरवरी 2019

यासीन मलिक
Jammu

यासीन मलिक गिरफ्तार, अनुच्छेद 35-ए पर सुनवाई से पहले घाटी में अर्धसैनिक बलों की 100 कंपनियां तैनात

23 फरवरी 2019

Security Forces
Jammu

कश्मीर घाटी भेजी गई सुरक्षा बलों की 100 अतिरिक्त कंपनियां, गृह मंत्रालय ने जारी किया आदेश

23 फरवरी 2019

indian army
Jammu

घाटी में अलगावादियों पर कसा शिकंजा, जमात ए इस्लामी के कई कार्यकर्ता गिरफ्तार, भड़कीं महबूबा

23 फरवरी 2019

नितिन गडकरी
India News

पुलवामा हमले का पाकिस्तान को करारा जवाब, इन तीन परियोजनाओं से भारत रोकेगा पाक जाने वाला पानी

23 फरवरी 2019

एसएसपी राजौरी
Jammu

एलओसी पर बढ़ते तनाव से लोग चिंतित, प्रशासनिक टीमों ने सुरक्षा का दिया आश्वासन

23 फरवरी 2019

लाल चौक पर कार्यकर्ता को गिरफ्तार करते पुलिसकर्मी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: लाल चौक पर तिरंगा फहराने के दौरान अकाली दल का कार्यकर्ता गिरफ्तार

23 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

इमरान खान के बयान पर भड़के रविंद्र रैना, बोले पाकिस्तानी सेना की कठपुतली हैं इमरान

बीजेपी नेता रविंद्र रैना ने पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान पर हमला बोला है। रविंद्र रैना ने कहा है कि हम पाकिस्तान को पुलवामा हमले के सबूत नहीं बल्कि जवाब देंगे। खुद सुनिए क्या बोले रविंद्र रैना।

19 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा 1:55

पुलवामा में तीन आतंकी ढेर, 5 जवानों ने दी शहादत

18 फरवरी 2019

जम्मू 1:07

पुलवामा हमले के बाद चौथे दिन भी जम्मू में कर्फ्यू जारी

18 फरवरी 2019

जम्मू 0:56

पुलवामा हमले के विरोध में जम्मू में प्रदर्शन, आगजनी के बाद लगाया गया कर्फ्यू

15 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा 0:48

पुलवामा हमले के बाद भारत में आक्रोश, पाकिस्तानी उच्चायुक्त को किया तलब

15 फरवरी 2019

Related

टमाटर
Jammu

आतंकियों के गढ़ में खूब पसंद किए जा रहे भारतीय टमाटर, 2 दिन पीओके गए 18 ट्रक

23 फरवरी 2019

encounter broke out in warpora sopore north kashmir baramulla jammu kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: उत्तरी कश्मीर के सोपोर में मुठभेड़, दो आतंकी घिरे

22 फरवरी 2019

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: एलओसी पर सेना बड़ी कार्रवाई को तैयार, आतंकी सहमे

21 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा हमला
Jammu

जानिए कौन है पुलवामा हमले का मास्टरमाइंड कामरान, जैश सरगना अजहर का था खास

18 फरवरी 2019

Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti
Jammu

महबूबा-उमर ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्णय का किया स्वागत, कश्मीरियों की सुरक्षा पर कोर्ट का किया धन्यवाद

23 फरवरी 2019

war like situation on line of control in jammu kashmir, intelligence and pakistan army on alert
Jammu

एलओसी पर युद्ध जैसे हालातों से लोग चिंतित, इंटेलिजेंस बॉर्डर पर हुई एक्टिव, पाक भी अलर्ट

22 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.